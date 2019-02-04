'Tom Costello made his own decision' - Harris denies encouraging Children's Hospital chairman to resign

Health Minister Simon Harris has denied that he encouraged the chairman of the controversial National Children’s Hospital’s (NCH) development board to resign.

Health Minister Simon Harris has denied that he encouraged the chairman of the controversial National Children’s Hospital’s (NCH) development board to resign.

He was speaking as he continues to face massive pressure over the spiralling costs of the project which is now set to cost €1.7bn for construction and fit-out.

The chairman of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB), Tom Costello resigned on Saturday.

He said he was concerned about "reputational damage" commentary on the increased costs is having on this "critically important project".

Mr Costello insisted he acted with "professionalism and integrity" during his time as chairman.

Mr Harris told RTE Radio One's Sean O'Rourke this morning that he met Mr Costello in the Department of Health on Friday evening and they "had a good and a long conversation about the project".

Big project: The site for National Childrens Hospital in Dublin

He said they were both aware his name was being speculated on in the media and Opposition politicians had called for his resignation.

Mr Harris said: "He agreed that he was going to need to reflect on that further and he took the decision on Saturday."

He added that in his involvement in the NCH project Mr Costello "was motivated only by good and by public service".

"But he was the chair of the board and he obviously took the decision [to resign] in the interests of the project."

RTÉ Radio One's Seán O’Rourke asked if Mr Harris encouraged Mr Costello to make the decision.

Mr Harris replied: "No. We had a conversation. Tom Costello made his own decision."

Mr Harris also said that the costs of the NCH are being talked about constantly, adding: "We’re not talking about the cost of not proceeding and the cost of not proceeding would have been an absolute scandal".

He said what would have happened if the project had been halted was "for the sake of a political row and a bit of a barney and scoring a few points off the Government, we would have been jeopardising children’s health".

It was put to Mr Harris that he left the goverance board to oversee the project and he has no intention of taking political responsibility or conisdering his own position.

Mr Harris said: "I have every intention of taking political responsibility and accountability very seriously, in making sure that those that I appointed to roles carried out those jobs right."

Mr O'Rourke said: "You’d do anything short of resign though in terms of political accountability."

Mr Harris replied: "No, excuse me. I’ll do anything short of letting this project be jeopardised..."

Asked if there was any responsibility on his part for letting the situation get to this stag, Mr Harris said: "The responsibility on my part is to make sure the project is delivered, to make sure costs are reigned in where possible without compromising the integrity of the project and to make sure we get to the bottom of what went wrong."

It was put to him that he was saying 'It’s my job to close the stable door now that the horse has bolted'.

Mr Harris said: "No, it’s my job to deliver for the children of Ireland, where others have failed to deliver in terms of a new children’s hospital."

Online Editors