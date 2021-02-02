Toll on nursing homes revealed: 369 residents die of Covid in last month

1,543 residents have lost their lives to Covid-19 in nursing homes; 369 in the last month.

The Covid-19 infection situation in nursing homes remains precarious and those impacted by the virus are under extreme pressure as critical time may have been lost in bringing them vaccines, the Oireachtas health committee was told today.

The committee was told that 1,543 residents have lost their lives to Covid-19 in nursing homes; 369 in the last month.

Tadhg Daly, head of Nursing Homes Ireland told the Joint Oireachtas Health Committee :”We do feel a critical window of opportunity was missed. With nursing home residents the most susceptible to the virus, just 10pc of the initial 77,000 Covid-19 vaccinations administered by mid-January were within nursing homes.

“It is appropriate to remind that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee agreed nursing home residents and staff would be priority. The first vaccines arrived in Ireland on December 26 yet the first was only administered in a private or voluntary nursing home on h January 7 2021,” Mr Daly said.

“Every day is vital for our nursing home residents and staff. We are grateful that our representations for vaccine administration to be expedited, entailing utilising every available day, were heeded and implemented.

"We believe our suggestion that a nominated visitor for a resident should also be vaccinated remains a good and practical one in addressing some of the challenges associated with visitor restrictions.

“A system also needs to be outlined with urgency for those residents and staff who missed the vaccine the first time due to having Covid and for new admissions to nursing homes, from acute settings and the community. We remain engaged with a view to securing commitment from the HSE and public health to immediately bring into effect a policy to address this important issue.”

He added :”Vaccination is bringing us towards a new dawn for the relatives and friends of nursing home residents. But there is a way to go and to protect our most vulnerable; the public health advices entail ongoing temporary but extended visitor restrictions, bringing tremendous pain and sorrow.”

He said the collaborative approach that was implemented following the onset of Covid-19, albeit delayed, remains in place. However, the entire health service is under immense strain, with more than 6,000 staff absent due to the virus and over 1,800 being unable to work within nursing homes.

“Staffing is the predominant emergency that presents today across our health services. Within homes with outbreaks, available staff are going to extraordinary lengths at huge personal sacrifice to ensure continuity of care.”

He said the majority of nursing homes are not experiencing an outbreak currently.

“The situation remains precarious and those impacted by the virus are under extreme pressure.”

He said that following inordinate and extended delays” we are pleased to inform of significant progress in reducing the processing times of atypical working visas for non-EEA nurses.

“We are continuing our engagement with the Department of Justice in this regard and will monitor turnaround times closely to ensure that targets are being met and essential frontline staff are recruited in a timely manner.”

Mr Daly said that a new beginning is slowly emerging.

"The rollout of the vaccination is bringing huge relief and hope within nursing homes. The biggest reaction amongst residents, staff and families is thankfully euphoria and it is important to acknowledge the contribution of the vaccination teams and all stakeholders in the roll out,” he said.

“It has been a success across the country, with the feedback very positive and extremely high levels of uptake being reported amongst residents and staff.”

