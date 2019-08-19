Toddler who bit into laundry pod had to wait over an hour for ambulance to arrive

A toddler who put a laundry pod in her mouth had to wait over an hour for an ambulance, according to her parents.

A toddler who put a laundry pod in her mouth had to wait over an hour for an ambulance, according to her parents.

Now her mother is encouraging all parents to learn CPR in case they need it.

Amanda Seery, from Navan, Co Meath, was speaking after daughter Seren (23 months) managed to open a press and grab the brightly coloured laundry pods.

"It happened in the blink of an eye, just a couple of seconds," said Amanda.

"I rang the ambulance at 3.48pm and it arrived here just after 5pm."

Thankfully, Seren tipped her head forward and spat out the "bubbles".

An advanced paramedic in a car arrived before the ambulance, but the vehicle is not able to transport patients to hospital.

Amanda does not blame the paramedics but says more of them are needed.

"Nobody, especially a child, should have to wait like that, especially if it was a life or death situation, for an ambulance.

"I would recommend any parent in Co Meath, which is so far from a children's hospital or emergency department, to be trained in CPR," Amanda said.

The HSE said the Advanced Medical Priority Dispatch System was used, which ensures "life-threatening and potentially life-threatening calls receive an appropriate response". "The... dispatcher immediately allocated the nearest available emergency resources which arrived at scene at 16.11," it said.

