Today's figures are set to reach 20,000 cases as one in every two people being tested for coronavirus in the State are producing positive swab test results.

The latest Covid-19 data has shown that of the last 45,081 swabs tested 50pc were positive, giving a total of 21,847 positive swabs.

Positive swabs do not always translate to positive cases, however, they are a good indication.

Yesterday, 16,959 positive swabs were reported and 16,428 cases.

However, it is also important to note that daily cases now being reported aren’t just positive PCR tests - positive results on the HSE Covid Care Tracker are also being recorded.

An HSE spokesperson said: “In anticipation of large volumes of case numbers over the coming period the daily case number announced will be based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE COVID Care Tracker the preceding day.

"These data are provisional.”

The positivity rate has sky-rocketed in just a week as on December 23, the positivity rate out of 37,703 tests was 24.38pc.

The seven-day positivity rate currently stands at 39.4pc, which is up 5pc from yesterday's reports.

Hospitalisations have continued to rise over the past number of days, with 568 Covid-19 patients reported to be in hospital as of 8am yesterday, 93 of which were in ICU.

This is up 43 patients in hospital one more in intensive care.

The Irish Defence Forces (DF) today released statistics on its year in review, reporting that it currently has 40 swab testing personnel deployed in 14 test centres across the country.

This comes as the HSE said it anticipates 300,000 PCR tests to have been carried out this week as the public scrambles to get appointments.

The DF said its personnel administers approximately 3,000 tests per day, bringing its total swab testing to figure over 300,000.

Indo Daily: Disquiet on the cold front

Along with testing, the DF’s Covid-19 task force also helped the Government with contact tracing, vaccination, logistics and the mandatory quarantine scheme.

In early 2021 when the vaccination programme began, the DF provided up to 77 personnel daily at vaccination centres across the country.