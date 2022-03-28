Time gay men must wait to give blood after last sexual contact is reduced under new donation rules

Gay men will from today be able to donate blood four months after their last sexual encounter instead of twelve months in a change of eligibility criteria announced by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

The IBTS is introducing changes to a range of eligibility criteria, including those related to gay and bisexual men who have sex with men, following a report to its board in September last year by an independent advisory group.

The Social Behaviours Review Group (SBRG) was chaired by Professor Mary Horgan and made a number of recommendations.

The aim of the changes is to make blood donation more inclusive and to welcome additional donors from the LGBT+ community.

In the first phase of changes, commencing today, the shortening of the current deferral of gay and bisexual men who have sex with men from 12 months to four months comes into place.

The deferral of any person who takes pre- or post-exposure prophylaxis medication, taken to reduce the risk of contracting HIV, is also reduced from 12 months to four months.

“This means that a man whose last sexual contact with another man was more than four months ago will be eligible to donate if he meets the other donor selection criteria,” said Dr Tor Hervig, IBTS Medical and Scientific Director.

“The IBTS will closely monitor the effects of these changes to ensure that blood safety is maintained. This is an interim measure and will be followed later in the year in Phase Two by an individualised risk assessment of donors’ sexual behaviours, similar to the FAIR (For the Assessment of Individualised Risk) system introduced by the UK Blood Services in June 2021.”

Dr Hervig added: “This individualised risk assessment will include several aspects of sexual behaviour, including oral sex, and will apply to all blood donors. The IBTS will be one of the first blood services in the world to introduce such an individualised assessment of donors’ risks and is working towards introducing this system later in 2022.”