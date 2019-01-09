Three people die as HSE warn of 'meningitis spike'

Three people have died after being struck by a deadly form of meningitis.

The HSE said there has been a spike in meningococcal disease in the country in the last two weeks.

Eleven cases have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) since the last week in December.

Three patients diagnosed with meningococcal disease have tragically died directly due to infection.

The eleven cases notified compares to five for the same time period last year.

In 2018 a total of 89 meningococcal cases were notified compared to 76 in 2017.

All age groups have been affected, ranging from infants to elderly. Of the three patients who died, two different strain types were identified

Dr Suzanne Cotter, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre said: "Although meningococcal disease incidence generally increases in the winter months, the recent increase is cause for concern and the HSE wishes to alert the public to the signs and symptoms of this disease so that immediate medical attention can be sought if someone has symptoms that could be caused by this bug.

"If anyone has any concerns about meningitis they should ring their GP in the first instance. Meningitis and septicaemia often happen together and symptoms can appear in any order. Some may not appear at all.

"Early symptoms can include; fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pain, stomach cramps, fever with cold hands and feet and a rash, but do not wait for the rash to appear.

"If someone is ill and getting worse, get medical help immediately.

"Parents of children should also check that they are up-to-date regarding their childhood meningococcal vaccinations."

Provisional data on the strain types identified since week the last week of the year indicates that different strains of the organism are circulating and causing disease.

Meningitis is a serious illness involving inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

It can be caused by a variety of different germs, mainly bacterial and viruses. Bacterial meningitis is less common but is usually more serious than viral meningitis and requires urgent treatment with antibiotics and may be accompanied by septicaemia (blood poisoning).

The bacteria live naturally in the nose and throat of normal healthy persons without causing illness and the spread of the bacteria is caused by droplets from the nose and mouth.

The illness occurs most frequently in young children and adolescents, usually as isolated cases. Bacterial meningitis or septicaemia requires urgent antibiotic treatment.

Signs and symptoms may include:

Fever (sometimes with cold hands and feet)

Joint or muscle pain

Rapid breathing

Severe Headaches

Drowsiness

Discomfort from bright light

Neck stiffness

Vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhoea

Non-blanching rash may appear which may be tiny red pin pricks that may develop to purple bruises. This rash does not fade under pressure.

The HSE advises that if anyone has any concerns or showing symptoms, they should contact their GP in the first instance but ensure that medical expertise is sought.

Parents of children should ensure that they have received all their vaccines on time.

A vaccine that protects against meningococcal C disease (MenC vaccine) is given at 6 months and at 13 months and meningococcal B vaccine (MenB vaccine) is given at 2, 4, and 12 months of age.

In addition adolescents are routinely offered the MenC vaccine in the first year of secondary school. Older teenagers and young adults up to the age of 23 years who never received a MenC vaccine are recommended to get the vaccine.

Other vaccines that protect against other forms of meningitis and septicaemia are included in the routine child vaccination programme (Hib vaccine and pneumococcal vaccine (PCV)).

All children should get their vaccines in accordance with the national schedule. Children who have missed vaccines can obtain these vaccines from their GPs.

