Three out of five local areas with highest Covid-19 incidence rate are in Donegal

Members of the National Ambulance Service working at a walk-in test centre on the grounds of Grangegorman Primary Care Centre in Dublin. Photo by: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Three out of the five local areas with the highest Covid-19 incidence rate are in Co Donegal.

As of the latest figures released yesterday, Carndonagh in Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country with 2,800 cases per 100,000 population.

The area has an incidence rate eight times the national average, which is 344.3 cases per 100,000 population.

The Covid-19 hotspot has a much higher incidence rate than the second-highest, which is Buncrana in Donegal with 1,500 cases per 100,000 population.

Galway City Central has the third-highest incidence rate in the country with 1,000 cases per 100,000 population.

Westport, Co Mayo and Donegal town make up the top five local areas.

This data is from the 14 days up to Monday, July 26.

The local area with the lowest incidence rate in the country is Lismore in Co Waterford. It has 46.6 cases per 100,000 population.

After this is Cahir in Co Tipperary that has a 14-day incidence rate of 67.9 cases per 100,000 population.

Ten highest local electoral area incident rates:

Carndonagh- 2,800 cases per 100,000 population

Buncrana – 1,500 cases per 100,000 population

Galway City Central – 1,000 cases per 100,000 population

Westport – 957.7 cases per 100,000 population

Donegal – 955 cases per 100,000 population

Ardee – 908.5 cases per 100,000 population

Dundalk South – 690.6 cases per 100,000 population

Lifford-Stranorlar – 679.8 cases per 100,000 population

Dundalk-Carlingford – 668 cases per 100,000 population

Galway City East – 639.2 cases per 100,000 population

Ten lowest local electoral area incident rates: