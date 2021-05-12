Three new hospitals for waiting list patients to be built in Dublin, Cork and Galway

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD and Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and National Drugs Strategy Frank Feighan TD

Three new hospitals to treat waiting list patients only are to be built in Dublin Cork and Galway under the Government's €3.69bn Sláintecare plan.

The Department of Health said today it is looking for submissions from owners of sites suitable for the construction of elective hospitals in the three cities.

The plan launched today is part of the implementation of Slaintecare, the blueprint for the future of the health service which had cross-party agreement under the last Government.

It will cover 2021 to 2023.

Over the next three years, Sláintecare aims to; Implement a multi annual plan to reduce waiting lists in hospital and the community; Begin construction on new elective hospitals in Cork, Dublin and Galway; Roll-out the Sláintecare Consultant Contract, permitting public-only work in public hospitals and hire 7,000 new community-based healthcare staff.

It also aims to; Deliver 31 new Primary Care Centres, creating a total of 173 around the country; Invest in 32 Community Specialist Hubs for older people and people living with chronic disease and; Provide additional health resources in 18 communities of most disadvantage across Ireland to address health inequalities, among other aims listed on their plan.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “I am delighted that Government has approved the Sláintecare Implementation Strategy & Action Plan 2021-2023 today.

"This represents the next stage in an exciting and ambitious programme for reform of the health system. I believe Sláintecare is delivering much-needed health reform, and that now is the time to accelerate this.

“Considerable progress has already been made in moving Sláintecare from vision to reality.”

Meanwhile, Laura Magahy, Executive Director of the Sláintecare Programme Implementation Office said: “Two Sláintecare reform programmes have been identified as requiring urgent focus to deliver on the all-party vision for offering the people of Ireland the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

"These two reform programmes and associated projects build on the substantial reforms demonstrated through our integration/innovation programme, and resonate with the needs of the public and align with the Government’s commitment to move towards universal healthcare.

“Firstly, we know that our waiting lists are too long, and we are committed to reducing them by undertaking a series of connected initiatives focusing on providing extra capacity in the system, encouraging productivity measures, and ensuring that care is offered in the right location, in-order-to ultimately achieve Sláintecare waiting time targets.

"Secondly, our health is affected by unfair and avoidable differences in health across the population, and between different groups within society arising from the social conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age. We are committed to addressing health inequalities and move towards universal healthcare in this programme.”