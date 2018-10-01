The controversial “three day” rule which will apply to women seeking a medical abortion up to twelve weeks of pregnancy is included in new legislation published today.

Three day wait for medical abortion is set out in new law

The clause is part of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill which comes before the Dáil this week and aims to extend the grounds for abortion following the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

The legislation says that a doctor who is asked for a medical abortion has to examine the women and be of a “reasonable opinion formed in good faith” that she is not more than twelve weeks pregnant.

It says the medical abortion cannot take place for a “period of less than three days” after that.

GPs and obstetricians have recently said there is no evidence to support this three day rule and described it as demeaning.

The grounds for abortion will be unrestricted up to twelve weeks of pregnancy.

The legislation allows for termination in cases of fatal foetal abnormality. It is defined as a condition likely to lead to the death of the foetus either before or within 28 days of birth.

Two doctors must be of a reasonable opinion about the diagnosis.

It also allows for termination where there is a risk to the life of the woman or of “serious harm to her health.”

The law allows for a woman who is refused an abortion to apply for a review.

The law recognises the right of conscientious objection by doctors who do not want to provide the procedure.

However, it states that they must make arrangements to transfer the care of the women to avail of a termination “as soon a may be.”

The precise workings have yet to be agreed in clinical guidelines with doctors’ bodies.

