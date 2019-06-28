Threatened three-day strike by 10,000 hospital support staff deferred

The threatened three-day strike next week by 10,000 health workers has been deferred.

It follows today’s preliminary hearing of the dispute between Siptu and health employers.

The deferral is to allow a full Labour Court hearing to take place.

Health Minister Simon Harris welcomed the move and said it was good news for patients.

Siptu Health Divisional Organiser, Paul Bell, said union representatives have agreed to defer strike action at the court's request.

He said this was to allow for a full hearing to take place with no preconditions.

"The unity and strength of our members on picket lines this week has demonstrated our determination to achieve a just resolution to this dispute," he said.

"Ultimately, our members will decide on the outcome of any recommendations that emerge from negotiations at the Labour Court by way of a secret ballot."

