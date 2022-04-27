LESS than one in ten GPs are providing abortion services, the Oireachtas health committee was told today. This is leaving women in rural Ireland, in particular, with poor access to support.

Orla O’Connor of the National Women’s Council (NWC) said some counties are very poorly served.

She stated that key issues need to be addressed in the current review of the legislation, the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 allowing for abortion.

She also highlighted how: “Rigid gestational limits, mandatory waiting period, narrow foetal mortality clause and the ongoing criminalisation of doctors all impede doctors’ abilities to provide urgent care and place additional stress on women and pregnant people, contrary to WHO (World Health Organisation) guidelines.”

Ms O’Connor added: “GPs have highlighted the threat of anti-abortion activists is one of the biggest impediments to new providers coming on board.

"GPs also want the support and back-up of local maternity hospitals. Currently, only 10 maternity units in Ireland provide abortion services .

“Medical providers should be obliged to record refusals of care on the grounds of conscience and detail the service they referred the woman or pregnant person on to.”

Addressing the measure pregnant people are being forced to take, she said: “Significant challenges remain as some women and couples continue to be forced to travel and marginalised women face additional barriers.

"NWC members believe this review is a critical moment for the Oireachtas to change the current situation for women, for widening access to essential healthcare and for ensuring that no woman has to travel.

"It is a unique and essential opportunity to raise quality standards and bring Ireland in line with WHO guidance and international best practice.”

Maeve Taylor of the Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA) said while the availability of abortion care has been transformative for reproductive rights in Ireland, the 2018 Act is deeply flawed.

“The criminal provisions in the act are not compliant with international human rights standards. In the IFPA’s view, the mandatory waiting period, the gestation limit at 12 weeks of pregnancy, and the restrictive criteria for access exclude too many in a crisis pregnancy situation.

“After 12 weeks, availability of abortion is limited to two grounds: risk to the life or of ‘serious harm’ to the pregnant woman’s health, and fatal foetal anomaly. In the IFPA’s view, this is far too restrictive.”

She added: “Most women and girls living in Ireland avail of abortion care well before 12 weeks of pregnancy. But crisis in pregnancy cannot be neatly confined to the first trimester.

“The IFPA’s experience is that the burdens of exclusion created by this limit fall disproportionately on the young, vulnerable, marginalised and disadvantaged.”