News Health

Saturday 9 February 2019

Thousands take part in support rally for nurses as pay talks set to resume

Support: Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general secretary of the INMO, with nurses at St James’s Hospital. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Support: Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general secretary of the INMO, with nurses at St James’s Hospital. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Action: Nurses on strike at the Coombe Hospital. Picture: Kyran O'Brien
INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha (centre) on strike with the Nurses and Midwives at the Coombe Hospital. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Thousands of people are taking part in a massive rally in the capital today in support of nurses.

Organised by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), the demonstration follows three days of strike action over the last two weeks.

Nurses and midwives hope the rally will show the Government the level of ongoing public support for the nurses. As part of the industrial action, they are demanding pay parity, to bring them in line with other healthcare professionals.

Nurses are marching from the Garden of Remembrance to Government Buildings from 12.30pm today.

Three more days of strike action are planned for next week.

Meanwhile, talks are to continue from 3.30pm today at the Labour Court.

More to follow

Online Editors

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News