Thousands of people are taking part in a massive rally in the capital today in support of nurses.

Thousands take part in support rally for nurses as pay talks set to resume

Organised by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), the demonstration follows three days of strike action over the last two weeks.

Nurses and midwives hope the rally will show the Government the level of ongoing public support for the nurses. As part of the industrial action, they are demanding pay parity, to bring them in line with other healthcare professionals.

Nurses are marching from the Garden of Remembrance to Government Buildings from 12.30pm today.

Three more days of strike action are planned for next week.

Meanwhile, talks are to continue from 3.30pm today at the Labour Court.

More to follow

Online Editors