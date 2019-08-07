Thousands of smear tests now at risk of expiry after IT glitch delays results

Thousands of women's smear tests are now at risk of expiry after an IT glitch which led to them failing to receive results.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has apologised to more than 4,000 women affected by the IT problem in the latest CervicalCheck debacle.

The delays related to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory based at Chantilly in Virginia in the US, which processed tests for the HSE programme.

In July, Professor Brian MacCraith was asked to examine the series of events that led to the delay in a Rapid Review.

Before the review, the predicted number of women affected was 800, five times lower than the actual figure. The HSE has made a number of significant announcements in the wake of the publication of the report by Prof MacCraith.

He found that in the case of 873 women, no results were sent to them or to their GP. In the remaining 3,215 cases, the results were sent to GPs but not to the women themselves.

There are currently 3,025 tests at risk of expiry while in a backlog after a delay in reporting results, the review has revealed.

A consistent theme was frustration from women over delays and lack of information and the decision not to inform women of the IT issue for more than six months.

Dr MacCraith observed in his report that "the culture of engagement between patient representatives and the Department of Health is not positive".

Speaking during the publication of the report, HSE director Paul Reid offered "a sincere and genuine apology for all the concern that has been caused".

"The HSE wishes to reiterate its apology to all of the women impacted by the delays in issuing important information to them," he said.

Acting on Dr MacCraith's recommendations, a new smear test tracking system which would allow patients to know what stage their test is at is set to be implemented, as well as a new structure for CervicalCheck.

Internal audits are also to be enforced for Quest Systems, where the IT problem occurred.

The development of a national cervical screening centre in the Coombe Hospital will also continue to be accelerated.

The HSE director added that the organisation is now "developing a culture of putting women first". The HSE will implement a selection process for a new chief executive for screening programmes.

It has appointed Ms Celine Fitzgerald as an interim chief executive.

According to the review, there are too few people currently handling too many significant projects within CervicalCheck.

Dr MacCraith's review also recommends that the HSE acts quickly to ensure that CervicalCheck becomes a well-structured organisation and recruitment is given the highest priority.

It also recommends recognising the important role of patient representatives and says an International Advisory Group should be adopted for CervicalCheck to ensure best practice.

Speaking in advance of the report being published yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he retains confidence in CervicalCheck.

"I do have confidence. CervicalCheck, BreastCheck, our colorectal cancer screening programme work," he said.

"Everyone knows the difference I think at this stage between screening and diagnosis, but we know those programmes have saved a lot of lives and they have also helped pick up a lot of cancers early, meaning that people got treated earlier.

"But it is never the case that any screening programme can pick up all abnormalities.

"They almost always miss somewhere around a third."

