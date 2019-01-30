Thousands of patients will be put at risk today as hospitals and community services struggle to cope as more than 35,000 striking nurses walk off their job.

Thousands of patients put at risk as nurses go on strike

Nurses will mount pickets at 8am, forcing the cancellation of services for 25,000 patients and other vulnerable people in the community.

As soon as they begin their stoppage, they face a freeze of their incremental pay hikes, loss of a wage boost for recent recruits worth €3,300 each, as well as a day's pay.

But those who provide emergency cover will get paid, a departure from the norm during health sector strikes.

The rest will get a small contribution from their union as strike pay.

There are fears that some A&E departments could become flashpoints of safety risk during the 24-hour action as the bad weather increases the numbers of patients to seek emergency care.

The HSE said 13,000 patients will have their outpatient appointment cancelled and another 2,000 who were due surgery must stay at home.

Another 10,469 people in the community who will not be visited by a nurse or unable to attend a day centre or clinic because of the shutdown are also victims of the action.

Public health nurses will make an exception for elderly people who need a home visit daily and also for children with complex health needs.

Liam Woods, head of acute services in the HSE, said talks were still under way with strike committees to grant derogations to allow nurses to triage patients coming to A&E.

There are serious concerns that if this is not carried out that seriously ill patients will not be prioritised and missed.

Patients attending A&Es have been warned to expect delays, while local injury units will be shut.

Services in the community which will not operate include day centres for the elderly, health centre clinics, routine home visits and community outpatient services.

Dr Emily O'Conor, spokeswoman for A&E consultants, said: "It is going to be tough to keep patients safe."

Urgent cancer surgery, dialysis and maternity hospital delivery suites will operate as normal.

A last-ditch attempt to bring the nurses back from the brink of industrial action in the row over their demand for a 12pc pay rise failed yesterday.

The Labour Court found no basis to intervene after eight hours of exploratory talks with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and Government officials.

It will continue to assess what assistance it might provide "at the appropriate time".

As well as today's stoppage, the nurses plan strikes next Tuesday and Thursday, and three consecutive strikes on February 12, 13 and 14.

The health system faces further pressure tomorrow as psychiatric nurses refuse to work overtime.

The nurses want a 12pc pay rise on top of increases already due under the public sector pay deal.

Sources revealed that INMO leaders sought a pay rise upfront during the 11th-hour talks, plus a review of their pay and responsibilities.

They were willing to discuss "development" of their positions but Government officials are "not on the same page".

INMO director of industrial relations Tony Fitzpatrick said the largest strike in the history of the health service is looming and the Government has "nothing to say".

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the nursing unions are seeking a significant pay rise over and above all of the benefits of the current wage agreement, which they signed up to.

He said he had no doubt that conceding the pay demand would generate leapfrogging claims from the rest of the public service workforce.

