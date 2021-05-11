'This should have been the most amazing time with my partner' - protests over maternity hospital restrictions

Katie Smyth and her daughter Jill (3 months old) from Ballyfermot who were amongst a group of parents representing the Association for the Improvements in the Maternity Services who staged a protest outside The Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Shauna Gillan and her daughter Eabha Fallon (6 weeks) from South Circular Road who were amongst a group of parents representing the Association for the Improvements in the Maternity Services who staged a protest outside The Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Protests took place across the country today to highlight maternity restrictions which exclude partners from attending pregnancy appointments and early stages of labour in some hospitals.

From 11am today, small groups gathered outside the Coombe Hospital in Dublin, the National Maternity Hospital at Holles, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, and in Letterkenny to highlight maternity restrictions which exclude partners from attending pregnancy appointments and early stages of labour.

The Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted in certain hospitals but not all.

Attending the protest outside the Coombe hospital was Neasa Henry from Dublin who is 34 weeks pregnant. “I’m at my last tether – this should have been the most amazing time with my partner,” she said.

Ms Henry, who is expecting her second child, said she wants to enjoy the final six weeks of her pregnancy, “but the anxiety I have is just overwhelming”.

“I don’t want to face that experience on my own, it’s traumatic to think about,” she said.

Rebekah Woods from Dublin is 11 weeks pregnant with her first child and was also protesting today outside the Coombe Hospital. She will be going to for her first scan alone next week and said, “to take a basic right of a support network away is just heart breaking”.

She said she is only starting her journey but hopes that by the times she gives birth changes will be made to maternity restrictions.

“Nobody mentions the dads – but it’s their baby too.

“I think they should be there from the minute you go because they are your support network, all these other people are foreign to you, you don’t know them”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he will be speaking to the HSE again over the issue.

"The chief medical officer has said that, given the success of the vaccination programme, particularly within the healthcare setting, the suppression of the virus amongst frontline healthcare workers, the high level of vaccination across the country, with proper precautions, the partners should be visiting,” he said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “We need visitation to be as broad as possible. It’s been very, very difficult for mums and it’s been very, very difficult for partners too, particularly in heartbreaking situations where everything hasn’t gone like we would have wanted to.

“If there are local clinicians who really do feel that it really is necessary for a limited time period, because of local considerations, that is something that we really need to respect.

“The HSE centrally has already intervened, so the CMO has issued very clear guidance on this. All they have said is that if there is a local case to be made, there is discretion for local maternity unit to make the case if it is about protecting mums, protecting babies, protecting the workforce.”