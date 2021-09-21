Third-shot invites sent out to eligible from Monday next

Tens of thousands of immuno-compromised people will begin to receive appointments for their Covid third jabs from next Monday.

The HSE is finalising a list of people who are eligible for the third dose of the vaccine, which is not being viewed as a booster shot, but rather as an additional dose to complete their course of vaccination.

It confirmed to the Irish Independent last night that immuno-compromised people will begin receiving appointments from Monday.

It is believed that these third doses will begin to be administered from the start of October. Immuno-compromised people who are aged 12 and over will receive an mRNA vaccine at least two months after their last dose.

“Following NIAC (National Immunisation Advisory Committee) recommendations, plans are being put in place to operationalise an extended primary vaccination course for those who are immuno-compromised," a HSE spokesperson said.

“They will be provided with an mRNA vaccine with at least a two-month interval after a previous dose to those aged 12 years and over.

“We are currently planning to commence this work the week of September 27,” the spokesperson added.

The HSE is currently moving from the “emergency” phase of the vaccination roll-out to the booster phase.

NIAC previously advised a third dose of the vaccine for immuno-compromised people aged 12 and over, people aged 65 and over in long-term residential care settings and people aged over 80 who are living in the community.

The next phase of the vaccine roll-out will see immuno-compromised people receive their third jabs, with boosters later being administered to people over 65 in nursing homes and people over 80.

Meanwhile, a well-placed source said that mass vaccination centres are here to stay.

Despite over 90pc of people aged over 16 now fully vaccinated and 93pc of adults having received at least one dose of a vaccine, a source said that mass vaccine centres will be used for booster shots in the coming weeks.

It comes as new research shows that men who get infected with Covid-19 in Ireland are 1.5 times more likely to be hospitalised, admitted to intensive care or die than women who catch the virus.

There is a strong evidence base to suggest that after infection with Covid-19, women may be better equipped to initially respond and better equipped to reduce viral invasion and disease than men.

The findings emerged following research by University College Cork (UCC) and Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin).

It also showed that people living in rural areas and residents in public housing were among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with both groups having higher rates of hospitalisation.

Commenting on the gender divide, the research referred to a review of the sex and gender-related differences associated with Covid-19 outcomes in Europe.

This proposes numerous potential reasons, including lifestyle, health behaviours, psychological stress, and socio-economic conditions.

In addition, there are several sex-specific biological mechanisms modulating the course of disease, including hormone-regulated gene expression, innate and adaptive immune responses, and immune-ageing.

Close to 50,000 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland’s first two waves of the pandemic were analysed, with the study – published in Nature Specific Reports – creating the first socio-economic picture of who, and where in Ireland most people were impacted.

People living in rural areas and in regions with large levels of local authority housing are at higher risk of ending up in hospital if they catch the virus.