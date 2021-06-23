Third level students may be offered their first Covid-19 vaccines early this autumn before the new academic year would begin for many of them, it emerged today.

Damien McCallion, who oversees the Covid-19 vaccination roll out, said he expects 18 to 20 year olds to to be included in the scheme by that point.

He was appearing with a HSE delegation at the Oireachtas health committee.

He told Fianna Fail TD John Lahart that for people in their 20s vaccination will extend from August into September.

Read More

"For those in their 20s it will be August into September .Those aged 18 to 20 then will follow on from that. So that would be end of August and early September or maybe nudging into October depending on supply."

Deputy Lahart that could mean students could be offered a first vaccine before the first semester begins.

Mr McCallion said they are the broad timelines the HSE is working to.

He also said the HSE is doing forward planning for the roll out of vaccines to children aged 12 to 15, depending on on advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

"We are looking at the best best mode of vaccination for them.We are doing planning through our immunisation office along with Niac.

This could mean that children with special medical conditions could be recommended the vaccines.

HSE chief Paul Reid said over 300,000 will be administered this week and coming weeks but it will then revert to over 200,000.

Ireland is at peak vaccine supply, with over 340,000 vaccines administered last week and 300,000 planned for this week.

He said there is a good supply line of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the next two weeks, meaning there will be "another couple of weeks of over 300,000" vaccines administered.

Around 470,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were expected for June. But this fell to a worst case scenario of less than 80,000 and just 70,000 are expected in July.

Pharmacists are currently offering this vaccine to people over 50 and there is "reasonable take-up."

Meanwhile, Mr Reid said three maternity units in Wexford, Kilkenny and Tullamore still have visiting restrictions.

He said the infrastructure of many units makes it difficult to ensure safety in the pandemic.

Members of the committee said they had received heartbreaking correspondence from women who were being forced to go through difficult appointments alone.

Earlier Mr Reid said that “it is probably accepted by everyone that the health and well-being of mothers and babies has been at the heart of maternity visiting restrictions, which I accept are a huge burden."

"Hospitals must however apply infection prevention and control (IPC) measures in a manner appropriate to the physical infrastructure they have. We have provided guidance on partner access as follows.

"Maternity services should facilitate a minimum 30-minute visit daily,” he continued.

“The partner should be facilitated during labour while the woman is on the labour ward. It may not be possible to facilitate women in multi-occupancy antenatal wards before they go to the labour ward. Partners should be facilitated at the anomaly scan, or any other visit that may involve communication of emotional significance. Parents should be facilitated in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

"Given the improved Covid-19 situation we have recently asked all maternity hospitals and units to review their approach again.

"This week the National Women and Infants Health Programme is meeting with the Clinical Leads in the six maternity networks this week. Subject to infrastructure limitations, I am confident that the least restrictive approach possible will be applied."

It's expected that there will be little more than 70,000 Janssen vaccines delivered in July.

However, given current NIAC recommendations, demand for Janssen vaccines is likely to fall significantly.