Third Covid-19 booster offered to ‘at risk groups’ from today

A third booster vaccine is being offered to specific at risk groups from today, January 24.

The HSE has confirmed that it will begin contacting people aged 12 to 64 years, who have a condition that puts them at “high risk of serious illness” from the virus, to offer them a third booster, if the second booster they received was not a bivalent vaccine.

A bivalent vaccine includes components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant, and they are now recommended for all those eligible for a booster jab.

Bivalent vaccines were introduced to the vaccination programme in October, and those who are not sure which vaccine they have received can contact HSE Live on 1800 700 700 for details.

Members of the public have been reminded that they must wait four months since their last vaccine or Covid-19 infection before receiving a booster.

“Following recent NIAC (National Immunisation Advisory Committee) advice we are offering a third booster dose to people with a condition that puts them at high risk of serious illness from Covid-19 if they have not had a bivalent vaccine previously. A bivalent booster will give better protection against Covid-19,” said Eileen Whelan, national lead of the HSE’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

Eligible groups can book booster appointments from today, on www.hse.ie, and the HSE will also send a reminder text message to eligible people.

It said booster vaccines may also be available at participating pharmacies and GPs.

The HSE has “strongly” urged people who have not yet received a Covid-19 booster vaccine to check their vaccine status and to do so “as soon as possible” at HSE Live.

The HSE began offering a second Covid-19 booster dose at the end of December to those aged between 18 and 49.

The programme was extended in response to a steep rise in cases of Covid-19, influenza and other respiratory illness and the subsequent pressure being placed on hospitals nationwide.