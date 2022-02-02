Children waiting for surgery have been “reduced from walking to using wheelchairs” due to years of delay, the Dáil has been told.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said up to 90,000 children were on waiting lists for some kind of care and hundreds were awaiting vital surgery for debilitating problems associated with scoliosis and spina bifida for years.

But a visibly frustrated Taoiseach said the funding had been made available - and he pointed the finger at the Health Service Executive (HSE) and Children’s Health Ireland (CHI)

Ms McDonald described the intense suffering of these children and the additional worry it has imposed on their families. “Children who once walked are now reduced to using wheelchairs,” she said.

The Sinn Féin leader said the relatively modest expenditure of €5m could resolve this blockage and it would be the best money the Government could spend. She said the hospitals offering such care to children were waiting up to two years for such funding.

The Taoiseach said large sums of money had been made available to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), the HSE and Dublin hospitals in Crumlin, Temple Street and Cappagh, to help resolve this issue. “It is not and should not be an issue of funding. It’s not acceptable that these children should have to wait so long,” Mr Martin said.

The Sinn Féin leader rejected an assertion by the Taoiseach that the Covid 19 pandemic could have added to delays. Ms McDonald also insisted that it was largely an issue of lack of funding.

Mr Martin said the Sinn Féin leader was “asking the wrong question” – and should be asking why the health authorities did not use the funding available to them.

Amid some tense exchanges between the Taoiseach and the Sinn Féin leader, Mr Martin said the problem was very definitely not about lack of funding. He said last year €600m extra had been given in a winter initiative providing 800 extra hospital beds.

“Funding is not an excuse any longer. Record sums of money have been given to the Health Service Executive, to CHI. They should get on with it and get it done,” the Taoiseach concluded.

