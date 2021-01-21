‘They sent my father home from hospital with Covid. Now my elderly mother has it too’

Oliver Renehan is main carer to wife Maura (80), who is confined to a wheelchair

THE elderly wife of a man sent home from hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 while receiving treatment for a fall has since contracted the virus.

Maura Renehan’s daughter has described the devastation of having two elderly parents sick with Covid-19 and told the Irish Independent her mother’s infection “could have been avoided” if the couple had been given appropriate supports for her father, Oliver, to isolate after he was discharged.

The father-of-two is the main carer to his 80-year-old wife, who has Parkinson’s disease and is confined to a wheelchair.

“We are distraught at how this has turned out,” said Anne Marie McCarthy, the couple’s daughter.

“It was bad enough that Daddy got Covid while he was in hospital but now we have our mother, who is very at risk due to her underlying conditions, also Covid-positive. It’s a nightmare.”

Mr Renehan, from Kilmacow, Co Waterford, slipped on ice on January 3 and was immediately rushed to University Hospital Waterford, where he received treatment for a fractured hip until January 13. He was put into Orthopaedic Ward 2 – one of two wards that had a confirmed outbreak of Covid-19 on January 8.

He received a test for Covid-19 on admission, and at least one further test during his stay, and both were negative. On the day of discharge, January 13, Mr Renehan was told he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I felt sick when I heard,” daughter Ms McCarthy said.

“I thought the worst. Then my sister said, ‘You haven’t heard the rest. They are sending him home in an ambulance.’”

Mr Renehan is the main carer for his wife Maura who is in the last stages of Parkinson’s disease and is confined to a wheelchair. She also has osteoarthritis.

“He basically does everything for her,” said Ms McCarthy.

“He looks after all her needs such as administering 15-20 tablets a day, plus she needs feeding, she needs to be given her drinks, all of that stuff. They left Daddy in a chair after he was brought home in the ambulance. My mother’s carers were taken off her because Da had Covid.

"They then sorted emergency Covid care for Mum, but it’s only 45 minutes to an hour. In between them being there, Daddy is taking care of her. He was landed straight back in it since he came back from the hospital.”

Ms McCarthy said the family made several calls to the hospital before Mr Renehan was sent home, asking for more time to make arrangements for him to safely isolate.

“We were asking if they could keep Dad,” she said.

“But they couldn’t do that so we were asking for them to give us a few hours to get back down to the house and bring a bed down to the sitting room so that Daddy could isolate downstairs away from Mummy.

"They said they would get back to us. And the next phone call that came was that Dad was on his way in the ambulance. We were told that he was deemed fit to be discharged.”

The family were offered a position for Mrs Renehan in Waterford Residential Care Centre (formerly St Patrick’s) but turned it down as it was only respite (no overnight) and that hospital was already believed to be dealing with a large outbreak of Covid amongst staff and patients.

“We had no options really,” said Ms McCarthy.

“From our point of view Daddy went into hospital for a hip injury and came out with Covid. I have asthma and I am worried about contracting Covid so we have been put in this horrible situation where we can’t go in and look after them ourselves.”

This week, when Mrs Renehan’s carers became concerned that she was displaying symptoms of Covid, the family arranged a test, which came back positive today.

“We are absolutely devastated,” said Ms McCarthy.

“It’s just terrible and anyone we have spoken to have advised us that this could be very dangerous now for Mummy.

"We are distraught and pretty much helpless.

"Daddy was supposed to come out of isolation this weekend but now he is a close contact of Mummy.

"We are just so upset and angry and they are exhausted and begging for us to come in and help. It’s hard to believe this has happened.”

A spokesperson for University Hospital Waterford said the hospital could not comment on individual cases.

