‘These 35 kids will end up in hospital’ – Mum of Aibhín (4) appeals for access to ‘life-changing’ cystic fibrosis drug

The mother of a four-year-old child with cystic fibrosis has urged people to continue to raise awareness for children who are currently being denied access to a “life-changing” drug.

Thirty-five children with cystic fibrosis (CF), aged between six and 11, have been excluded from accessing the drug therapy, Kaftrio.

The HSE has been in talks with the pharmaceutical company Vertex over the dispute since May, leaving parents and children in limbo.

Eilis Lyons (34) lives in Celbridge with her husband Ken (36) and their two daughters, Aibhín (4) and four-month-old Fiadh.

Read More

Since June, Aibhín has spent almost a month in hospital. Mrs Lyons said the only thing keeping her going as a parent is knowing that her daughter will get access to Kaftrio when she turns six.

“The phrase is often thrown around that children are the future, well at the moment I don’t think these 35 kids really are being treated like the future,” she said.

“If children are the future, let’s give them everything, we know early intervention works.”

Like many four-year-olds, Aibhín loves dancing, running and playing GAA, but as a result of her chronic illness, she must follow an extensive daily routine to maintain her health.

This includes taking medicine to help with her digestion, using a nebuliser, two inhalers and a handheld airway clearance machine the family have nicknamed “the helicopter”.

She then takes her CF medication, Orkambi, and any additional antibiotics.

“She just gets on with it, you’re trying to make it playful, it’s really hard. She does it every day, she doesn’t complain, she’s brilliant,” said Mrs Lyons.

“And that’s why Kaftrio is a real game changer because it’s really helping the lungs and it’s also really helping the digestive system, which is a real massive issue with CF.

“People are reporting that they need less digestive enzymes, which is amazing, people are reporting that they’re not doing as much nebulising, their quality of health is better.”

Primary school teacher Mrs Lyons decided to take a career break last year as her carer’s leave had run out.

“We really can’t plan anything, it’s very unpredictable, I’ve been at home with Aibhín since she was born,” she said.

“I became a full-time carer, albeit I’m on maternity leave now, but I’m thinking, next year can I go back to work because this year has been so turbulent.

“It’s so black and white, if these 35 kids don’t get Kaftrio, if it continues to go, they will end up in hospital.”

Mrs Lyons said the winter is very isolating for CF families because of the number of respiratory illnesses circulating in the community.

“When your child gets a CF diagnosis there’s a huge monetary effect on the family because one person inevitably becomes a carer for a period of time,” she said.

“There’s a huge health impact for your child and for the parents because it is incredibly stressful.

“When you wake up in the morning as a CF parent, you are a nurse, doctor, dietitian, physio, psychologist, pharmacist, play therapist and the very last thing you are, and it’s the easiest cap to wear, is you’re the parent.

“But a lot of time you’re being denied that relaxed role as parent because you’re in fight or flight mode.”

The HSE said following recent engagements, it expects Vertex will submit a heath technology appraisal (HTA) dossier to the National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics (NCPE) “covering Kaftrio in combination with ivacaftor for the cohort of children aged six to 11 years of age who are not currently receiving reimbursed access”.

“The HSE has asked the NCPE to undertake a priority assessment once the dossier is submitted, with a view to bringing the case in front of HSE decision makers as soon as possible.”

In a statement Vertex said it will do all it can to “expedite our part of the submission process as gaining sustainable, timely access to Kaftrio for these 35 children remains our highest priority”.

“Vertex can confirm that we are in the process of submitting an HTA dossier to the NCPE covering Kaftrio in combination with ivacaftor for a cohort of children aged six to 11 years with certain mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene,” it said.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland called on the HSE to confirm that the HTA will be “fast-tracked and further consideration is given to providing Kaftrio for the 35 children in the interim”.