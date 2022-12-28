| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘These 35 kids will end up in hospital’ – Mum of Aibhín (4) appeals for access to ‘life-changing’ cystic fibrosis drug

Eilis Lyons in Celbridge with her daughter Aibhín (4), who has Cystic Fibrosis. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Eilis Lyons at home in Cellbridge with her daughter Aibhín (4) who has Cystic Fibrosis and is awaiting the drug Kaftrio when she turns 6. Expand
ddd Expand

Close

Eilis Lyons in Celbridge with her daughter Aibhín (4), who has Cystic Fibrosis. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Eilis Lyons in Celbridge with her daughter Aibhín (4), who has Cystic Fibrosis. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Eilis Lyons at home in Cellbridge with her daughter Aibhín (4) who has Cystic Fibrosis and is awaiting the drug Kaftrio when she turns 6.

Eilis Lyons at home in Cellbridge with her daughter Aibhín (4) who has Cystic Fibrosis and is awaiting the drug Kaftrio when she turns 6.

ddd

ddd

/

Eilis Lyons in Celbridge with her daughter Aibhín (4), who has Cystic Fibrosis. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

The mother of a four-year-old child with cystic fibrosis has urged people to continue to raise awareness for children who are currently being denied access to a “life-changing” drug.

Thirty-five children with cystic fibrosis (CF), aged between six and 11, have been excluded from accessing the drug therapy, Kaftrio.

Related topics

More On HSE

Most Watched

Privacy