More than 35,000 nurses have hit the picket lines across the country as they begin their industrial action.

'There’s not one nurse here that wants to be on the picket line' - more than 35,000 nurses begin industrial action

In Crumlin, hundreds of nurses began marching up and down Cooley Road outside Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital at 8am.

Anne Marie McGuinness from Lusk, Co Dublin said they didn’t want it to come to this.

"There’s not one nurse walking up and down the picket line that wants to be on the picket line, where they want to be is in looking after their patients," she said.

"This industrial action is not about a pay increase. What it’s about is pay parity and recognition for the highly skilled nurses that we have in this organisation and organisations throughout this country.

"There are hundreds of highly skilled nurses that have trained here and qualified here, they’re leaving this country to go work in organisations all over the world," she added.

Her colleague, Helene Murchain, a cardiac nurse specialist from Dundrum, said she was on strike in 1999 and said; "I never thought we’d have to come back to this".

"When I qualified in 1987 I’m one of the nurses that had to leave the country because there were no jobs for us, there was no adequate pay," she said.

"Now we’re in a situation where people look at our salary slips but they don’t realise the issues that are happening.

"We’re losing staff all the time, senior nurses are leaving, trying to staff the wards adequately and safely to maintain quality patient care for our patients and their families," she added.

Risk

Thousands of patients will be put at risk today as hospitals and community services struggle to cope as more than 35,000 striking nurses walk off their job.

Nurses on the picket line at Blanchardstown (Photo: Mark Condren)

As soon as they begin their stoppage, they face a freeze of their incremental pay hikes, loss of a wage boost for recent recruits worth €3,300 each, as well as a day's pay.

But those who provide emergency cover will get paid, a departure from the norm during health sector strikes.

The rest will get a small contribution from their union as strike pay.

There are fears that some A&E departments could become flash points of safety risk during the 24-hour action as the bad weather increases the numbers of patients to seek emergency care.

The HSE said 13,000 patients will have their outpatient appointment cancelled and another 2,000 who were due surgery must stay at home.

Another 10,469 people in the community who will not be visited by a nurse or unable to attend a day centre or clinic because of the shutdown are also victims of the action.

Public health nurses will make an exception for elderly people who need a home visit daily and also for children with complex health needs.

Liam Woods, head of acute services in the HSE, said talks were still under way with strike committees to grant derogations to allow nurses to triage patients coming to A&E.

There are serious concerns that if this is not carried out that seriously ill patients will not be prioritised and missed.

Patients attending A&Es have been warned to expect delays, while local injury units will be shut.

Services in the community which will not operate include day centres for the elderly, health centre clinics, routine home visits and community outpatient services.

Dr Emily O'Conor, spokeswoman for A&E consultants, said: "It is going to be tough to keep patients safe."

Urgent cancer surgery, dialysis and maternity hospital delivery suites will operate as normal.

A last-ditch attempt to bring the nurses back from the brink of industrial action in the row over their demand for a 12pc pay rise failed yesterday.

The Labour Court found no basis to intervene after eight hours of exploratory talks with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and Government officials.

It will continue to assess what assistance it might provide "at the appropriate time".

As well as today's stoppage, the nurses plan strikes next Tuesday and Thursday, and three consecutive strikes on February 12, 13 and 14.

The health system faces further pressure tomorrow as psychiatric nurses refuse to work overtime.

The nurses want a 12pc pay rise on top of increases already due under the public sector pay deal.

Sources revealed that INMO leaders sought a pay rise upfront during the 11th-hour talks, plus a review of their pay and responsibilities.

They were willing to discuss "development" of their positions but Government officials are "not on the same page".

INMO director of industrial relations Tony Fitzpatrick said the largest strike in the history of the health service is looming and the Government has "nothing to say".

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the nursing unions are seeking a significant pay rise over and above all of the benefits of the current wage agreement, which they signed up to.

He said he had no doubt that conceding the pay demand would generate leapfrogging claims from the rest of the public service workforce.

