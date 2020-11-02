'There was no personal gain for Leo' - Coveney backs Varadkar over leaked document

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar gained nothing personally from leaking a confidential pay deal for doctors while he was Taoiseach, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has insisted this evening.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live, Mr Coveney said that while his Fine Gael colleague’s actions were regrettable, he didn’t stand to gain anything from them – either personally or otherwise.

“There was no personal gain for Leo Varadkar,” he said.

Instead, his controversial actions were the result of him being “committed to get it across the line,” he said of the pay deal.

“This is not the same as leaking a confidential document to gain advantage,” he said.

Asked if his actions amounted to “sliding over the document” to his personal friend Dr Maitiú Ó’Tuathail, the then president of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), Mr Coveney responded: “He didn’t.”

“The deal was done. This wasn’t something that was hidden from the stakeholders,” he said.

He also refused to be drawn on claims that senior cabinet ministers have been left ‘seething” over having to defend their cabinet colleague.

“This is part of politics. Sometimes there’s a need to reassure people,” he said.

“There is a concern and that’s why Leo regrets it, “ he said.

“He wants to clear it up.”

Minister Coveney said that Leo Varadkar was not undermining then Health Minister Simon Harris as he had been working alongside him through the negotiating process but admitted that things could have been handled better.

“I think he would do it very differently now. This wasn’t best practice. What should have happened was the Taoiseach should have instructed the Department of Health to give a briefing to this body that was outside the negotiating process.

“That isn’t what happened and I think it is important that the people know as it is a reputational issue and a trust issue for the Tánaiste."

His appearance on the current affairs programme comes on the eve of Mr Varakdar’s statement to the Dáil on the controversy tomorrow.

It also comes after it emerged that the NAGP threatened to campaign against Fine Gael in local and general elections two months before Mr Varadkar leaked the confidential pay deal for doctors.

Mr Varadkar leaked a copy of a contract the Government agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to Mr Ó’Tuathail in April, 2019.

Mr Coveney insisted that the former Taoiseach’s only motivation was to “brief” Mr O’Tuathail in order to help him “sell it to GPs.”

“We felt it was good for them and good for the country,” he said.

