There may be a silver lining amid the startling rise in Omicron cases in Ireland

As the Covid pandemic enters its third year, supercharged by the most infectious variant so far, many find themselves despairingly asking when – or even if – this is ever going to end.

The rise of the Omicron variant has been swift and staggering, pushing cases in Ireland to all-time highs of more than 20,000 a day, with potentially thousands more undetected, as testing systems buckle under pressure.

However, a string of new studies have confirmed the silver lining of Omicron: even as case numbers soar, the numbers of severe cases and hospitalisations have not.

Laboratory tests show the mutations in Omicron have made it much more infectious than previous variants in the nasal and upper respiratory passages – favouring rapid transmission – but also less likely to penetrate deep into the lungs where Covid tends to do most damage. The data, some scientists say, signals a new, less worrying chapter of the pandemic.

“The vaccines are doing a really good job in protecting against serious illness and I think that’s the way it’s going to continue,” said Paul Moynagh, Professor of Immunology at Maynooth University.

“A lot of people have been infected over the past number of weeks with Omicron. That’s strengthened their immunity. Inevitably, over time, we are all going to be exposed to the virus, especially at the rate at which this transmits.

“What will determine the outcome for the individual is your level of protection at the time when exposed to the virus.”

Due to Omicron having a higher number of mutations than other Covid variants, it can sometimes slip past the antibodies created by vaccination or infection.

However, if the virus still does enter the body, the white blood cells, known as T-cells, will attack. As the pandemic enters the next phase, Prof Moynagh expects subsequent variants to be milder again.

“They tend to become milder,” he said. “One of the reasons for that is that even with these variants which have mutated slightly, we have essentially seen the virus before with some changes.

“That prior immunity, that wall of immunity that we are building up all the time, through prior infections and vaccinations, that is what is stopping us from getting very sick.

“While the virus may overcome our antibodies and infect us and give us the sniffles and a head cold for a few days, we will clear it.”

How SARS-CoV-2 evolves over the coming months and years will determine what the end of this global crisis looks like – whether the virus morphs into another common cold or something more threatening.

A global vaccination push that has delivered nearly eight billion doses is shifting the evolutionary landscape, and it’s not yet clear how the virus will meet this challenge.

The Omicron crisis shows we’re not there yet but, as Prof Moynagh says: “I do think we will reach a point where SARS-CoV-2 is endemic, much like flu is endemic.”

He predicts that like other endemic diseases, such as flu and measles, Covid-19 will periodically cause outbreaks and the coronavirus will continue to flare up every so often, even after Omicron passes through.

“I think with time the impact will become milder; even this year it will become milder,” said Prof Moynagh.

“We may see peaks and waves in the winter months. At some stage we are going to have to wean ourselves off this testing and the reporting of cases, especially with Omicron, where the vast majority of cases are very, very mild.

“At some stage we are going to have to move to other metrics as indicators to inform what our policies should be in terms of the effect on the health system. I would imagine, through a lifetime certainly, we will all be exposed to this virus.

“How we respond and the outcome for you will depend on your level of immunity. Thankfully, because most of us have been vaccinated, have had boosters, prior infection, it leaves us where we are not seeing this for the first time.

“We are not back in March of 2020, we are not back with the Delta variant in December 2020, because that stage was pre-vaccines. Now we have a population that is reasonably well protected.”

Other experts predict that as mutations continue, we will require boosters every so often that have been updated to better match the new variants.

“The biggest worry is that Omicron will change again, that it will have the same level of transmissibility but be even more capable of evading immunity with vaccines,” said Kingston Mills, professor in experimental immunology at Trinity College Dublin.

“The pharmaceutical companies are making Omicron-specific vaccines, so it’s likely that people will get boosted, not with the current vaccine but with that.

“If Omicron is to change slightly from what it is now, that might make it more difficult for the current vaccine to protect against.

“These Omicron-specific vaccines will be better capable to deal with it, because it will be closer to the changes that have been made. That’s why you have a seasonal flu vaccine, because the virus has changed from the previous year.

“A vaccine based on Omicron would be better at dealing with a variant that has come from Omicron than a vaccine based on the original strain, because it’s getting further and further away from the sequence that’s in the circulating virus.”

As the Omicron wave approaches its peak, scientists are searching for ways to predict the virus’s next moves, looking to other pathogens for clues.

They are tracking the effects of the mutations in the variants that have arisen so far, while watching out for new ones.

When the shift to endemic stage will come, and what a Covid-19 infection might look like at that point, is not yet clear.

“Reaching endemic stage is totally dependent on the emergence of new variants and we have absolutely no way of knowing that,” Prof Mills said.

“The goal should be continue in the same way to deal with this in the way that we deal with any endemic infection like influenza.

“We have other infections, like whooping cough, that emerge and re-emerge.

“The vaccine we have against it doesn’t prevent infection, it prevents disease. We control that infection reasonably well.

“There are lots of examples of infections that we live with and control with vaccines and that’s hopefully where we go with Covid-19.

“We will have this problem every winter – a seasonal virus that we vaccinate against.”