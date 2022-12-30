‘There is still a stigma surrounding HIV infection despite huge medical progress’

Thomas Strong believes “huge” medical advances have been made to treat HIV but that the same can’t be said for societal progress.

Dr Strong lives in Dublin and lectures in the department of anthropology at Maynooth University.

The 51-year-old tested positive for HIV in 2006 while living in San Francisco. He is originally from the US and grew up in Nebraska.

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) attacks the immune system by infecting a type of white blood cell that helps us fight off infections.

This year marks 40 years since the first reported case of HIV and Aids in Ireland.

“I’ve been an Aids activist since I was an undergraduate in college in 1992, so I already knew a lot about HIV,” he said.

“I knew it had become a chronic, manageable illness and I was always very anti-stigma in relation to it.

“Those things informed my response. So, what I noticed initially was that other people were, in some respects, more upset about it than I was.

“That was often based on their own lack of knowledge of what HIV means today and what a HIV diagnosis ultimately signifies.”

Dr Strong said “enormous progress” had been made medically around the treatment of HIV but that more social progress was needed. “In places like Dublin or elsewhere, where there tends to be this kind of silence about the epidemic or this shame, like there is something shameful around it, that’s very harmful for people living with HIV, and I think ultimately it contributes to the ongoing problems of the epidemic,” he said.

He added that many people with HIV encountered a “great deal of bias” on a daily basis.

“But the thing is, I got my HIV diagnosis at the same time that I got my first offer of an academic job after completing my PhD. So, that was like ‘my life is beginning’ kind of thing, but also awareness that I have this limitation or this baggage.

“And that often took the form of certain opportunities being foreclosed. Other places actually have restrictions if you have HIV. The United States used to be like that.

“I’ve always been very thankful that I’m able to live in Ireland because Ireland doesn’t actually discriminate on the basis of HIV status.

“So, around the time when I finished my PhD and I was considering jobs, it was one of the factors that I had to think about, that I wouldn’t have had to think about if I were HIV negative. Medically, we’ve solved many of the problems associated with HIV: you can live a normal life for the most part, you don’t have a lot of bad health repercussions necessarily – but, socially, we are lagging behind what’s happened scientifically.

“When I was first diagnosed, I had to think about restrictions on travel, where I might be able to settle. And then, just in everyday life, there’s a lot of stigma or a lot of bias against people with HIV, so that is an ongoing concern of mine.

“It’s enormously isolating. Many people with HIV in Ireland and elsewhere are totally secretive about it – they wouldn’t tell anybody. If that’s the case, then they can’t really tap into the kinds of social support there are.”

Dr Strong has undetectable levels of HIV, which means he cannot transmit it to others.

“I have to take medication on a daily basis, and I have to be disciplined about maintaining my undetectable status – you do have to be mindful to take your medication appropriately,” he said, adding it was “shocking and a bit worrying” that the number of newly notified cases of HIV in Ireland doubled within a year in 2022.

“It’s still a lifelong medical challenge but you’re not going to die, so, there’s a way in which we have to, in some respects, stop setting HIV apart or thinking that it is this horrible thing,” he said.

“We need to kind of normalise it. At the same time, we do have to understand that it is a misfortune for those of us (who) have it and life would be better if we didn’t. Both those things are true.”