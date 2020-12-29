‘There is hope now’- Annie Lynch (79) first person to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Republic of Ireland

Annie Lynch became the first person in the Republic of Ireland to receive the Covid 19 vaccine

Annie Lynch has become the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

The 79-year-old grandmother from Dublin received the jab today in St James’ hospital alongside healthcare workers from the hospital who were also vaccinated.

Annie lives in Drimnagh in Dublin, was born in Christchurch and grew up in the Liberties.

Her husband John sadly passed away in September, four weeks before she was admitted to hospital.

Ms Lynch has three children and 10 grandchildren. She is currently a resident in the Mercer’s Institute for Successful Ageing at St. James’s.

Speaking today, Annie said: “I feel very privileged to be the first person in Ireland to receive the vaccine.

"Like everyone else I have been waiting for the vaccine and I really feel like there is a bit of hope there now.

"It’s brilliant that it’s here. Everything was explained very clearly to me beforehand.”

Clinical Nurse Manager Deborah Cross administered the first Covid-19 vaccine to Ms Lynch.

Sharing a picture of the moment on Twitter, HSE Chief Clinical Office Dr Colm Henry said: “CNM Deborah Cross administers first vaccine in Ireland to the inspirational Annie Lynch from the Liberties in St James’ Hospital today.”

Bernie Waterhouse - a CNM working in a COVID-19 ward in St. James's Hospital - is the first healthcare worker in Ireland to get the Covid 19 vaccine.

Bernie Waterhouse, a Clinical Nurse Manager working in a Covid-19 ward in St James’, was the first healthcare worker to receive the vaccine in Ireland.

As she received the vaccine she said: “I wanted to get the vaccine to protect myself, and the people I work with and care for every day, from Covid-19.”

The vaccines given today were from the first delivery of 10,000 doses received by the HSE on Stephens Day.

Ms Lynch’s vaccine was the first Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine to be administered by vaccinators at four hospitals across the country – St James’s Hospital and Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, Cork University Hospital, and University Hospital Galway.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the four hospitals have initially received 500 doses of the vaccine each.

Annie Lynch became the first person in the Republic of Ireland to receive the Covid 19 vaccine

Speaking on RTE Radio One’s News at One he added: “Today is a new day and it marks a new chapter in our fight. We see Annie vaccinated along with others today and obviously that will be ramped up very very quickly.

“I was talking to Annie and her niece Amy earlier on today and it’s a fantastic day.

“When she leaves hospital and she goes back home without this vaccine she would be in a situation where she wouldn’t be able to see people, particularly with cases on the rise as they are, so it’s a wonderful moment of hope in our fight.”

The Health Minister also wanted to mark the day by thanking healthcare workers for their hard work and dedication.

He said: “Today is a ray of light after what has been a trying year in our country. It is testament to the work of the medical and scientific communities that we now have safe and effective vaccines to help to protect us against the devastating effects of Covid-19.

"Our healthcare workers have worked day and night to care for their patients throughout this pandemic. I would like to acknowledge their dedication and commitment, and thank them for the central role they will play as we now move into administering the vaccines.”

CEO of St James’ Hospital Mary Day said they are “very proud” to be the first hospital to receive the vaccine.

Annie Lynch receiving vaccine

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said it is “a proud day for the profession”.

“It’s a proud day for our profession. Nurses have been at the front of the Covid fight since the virus first arrived. We are now taking these important steps against this horrible virus,” said Karen McGowan, INMO President and Advanced Nurse Practitioner.

She added: “We are turning a corner, but it is still extremely important that everyone follows public health advice in the coming weeks to avoid our health service being overwhelmed.”

The original start date for the roll-out of the vaccine was tomorrow, however, it was moved a day forward and now St James’ hospital will be the first site for administration for the vaccine, as opposed to the original plan of a nursing home.

This is because the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) said it would prefer that a healthcare setting was the first place the vaccine was administered after some reports in the UK and US of allergic reactions.

Professor Brian McCraith, Chair of the Covid-19 vaccination taskforce, said they will begin administering vaccines to nursing homes next week and if all goes to plan all nursing home residents will be vaccinated by mid-February.

“From next week, we are going into nursing homes and we have had very good dialogue with nursing homes Ireland’s Tadhg Daly and there's a very advanced schedule for all of those nursing homes,” he said.

"It's very appropriate that those who probably suffered the most from this awful pandemic will be the number one priority and I think it's very positive that we can predict that all of the vaccinations (will be done) in nursing homes by the middle of February.”

After nursing home residents, those aged over 70 are next in line to receive the vaccine. Professor McCraith said it’s to be “worked out” exactly how they will receive it but GP’s and pharmacists will play a major role.

He added: “In the not too distant future we will be looking at mass vaccination centres to suit the broader population.”

After shipment today, the country currently has 40,000 vaccines, however, they will not all be administered promptly as two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech are needed and the task force wants to make sure every person who receives the vaccine will be able to get a second dose.

Professor McCraith said the AstraZeneca vaccine could be a “game-changer” if it is approved for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"In our modelling the AstraZeneca vaccine would be available quite early and within the advanced purchase agreement that Ireland is a part of in the EU and thats the highest volume of vaccines that we can get is from AstraZeneca, that’s 3.3 million,” he explained.

"So, it would be somewhat of a game-changer both in terms of scale and ease of use as it can be stored in a routine fridge in a doctor's surgery or pharmacy.”

