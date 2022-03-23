Health officials are encouraging the public to go back to basic measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing as cases have significantly increased.

Chairman of the GP Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) Dr Denis McCauley said there is a reluctance for this surge to be recognised as all Covid-19 restrictions have been removed.

However, he stressed that something needs to be done as hospitalisations and ICU numbers continue to rise.

"I think there is a surge occurring and there is a reluctance to recognise that,” Dr McCauley said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“The numbers in hospitals are going up and that has been talked about for two weeks but unfortunately two weeks later we are seeing the numbers in ICU going up as well.

“There is a speak to the hand type of thing, like ‘what problem?’ I think there is a problem and we need to recognise it.

“The tone is that there is no problem, people are saying ‘Covid again come on give us headspace.’”

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, HSE boss Paul Reid said he is “urging the public very clearly to get back to the basics”, such as mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene.

He said the current surge in cases is overwhelming the health system not just because of the rise in hospitalisations, but because there have been 4,300 staff in the HSE off over the past week due to Covid019.

He added: “What I have been very clear on throughout this week is from a health service perspective we are strongly encouraging everyone to get back from the basics, mask-wearing and hand hygiene.”

Dr McCauley said small changes can be made first, like going back to mask-wearing, before anything more drastic is considered.

"We are in a little bit of denial, and there is a political issue that we don't want to be seen as the bearer of bad news,” he said.

"We know public health measures do work, we need to change things subtly initially and then if that works we won’t need to think about things like mandatory issues after that.”