There is a new Covid XE variant. How worried should we be?

WE SUSPECTED it was already here but now we know. The latest Covid-19 variant under the spotlight, called XE, has been detected here and is likely to be circulating, although at a low level at this point.

The timing comes as we emerge from the last Covid-19 wave, with a fall in infections and hospitalisations boding well for the months ahead.

So will this pose much of a setback and what do we know about this variant so far?

Hybrid strain

XE is a hybrid of two strains of Omicron which have already made their mark here.

They are BA.1, which arrived here late last year and BA.2, which displaced it in recent months .Both spread very easily and he hybrid version may be around 10pc more transmissible than BA.2.

Scientists say that XE is known as a recombinant variant which forms when one strain picks up some genetic material from another.

These recombinants have happened previously.

Spread so far

One case has been sequenced in Ireland and it is travel-related.

Sequencing is a form of in-depth analysis of the virus which signals that it is here and can indicate how strongly it is present.

It is expected to be circulating here at low levels, with the BA.2 strain still dominant. There have been around 2,000 cases in the UK but it was first found there around mid-January.

So its journey has been slow enough. It has also been found in other European countries and in India.

Devil you know

Although much still needs to be learned about this new variant, there is some comfort in that it comes from the Omicron family.

We already know that Omicron has proved less severe.

Vaccines wane over time in shielding people from getting the virus. However, people who are vaccinated and boosted will have good protection against getting severely ill if they do catch it.

XE will still pose a risk to people who are unvaccinated.

The arrival of yet another form of variant emphasises how there is a need for updated vaccines which can offer broader protection.

These are expected in the summer and autumn.

Current vaccines are still based on the original 2020 Wuhan strain. Hundreds of thousands of people in this country who are eligible for a booster shot have yet to avail of one.

Tracking the variant

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it is closely monitoring this variant.

It has not declared it a variant of concern.

Early estimates, based on preliminary data, is that it has growth-rate advantage of around 10pc, compared to BA.2, it said. If the 10pc growth rate is confirmed, this variant would be 1.1 times more transmissible.

Prof Luke O Neill today spoke favourably about antiviral medicines which can be given to vulnerable people early on who catch the virus.

However, he said more needs to be known about it and pointed out that it has three extra mutations which need to be looked at closely .

Optimistic outlook

The good news is that the signs continue to show that this wave is receding for now.

Figures today show the positivity rate among people going for a HSE PCR test fell to under 19pc, with a seven-day positivity rate of 22.7pc. That contrasts with a positivity rate of nearly 50pc in late March.

This does not take account of positive home antigen tests and there is still a significant amount of Covid-19 circulating.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in intensive care fell to 44 today, down from 57 last Thursday. However, there was a slight increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital overall, rising to 750, up from 742 on Sunday.