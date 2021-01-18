Another eight Covid-19-related deaths and 2,121 more cases have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

All eight of the deaths reported today occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 49-93 years.

There are no newly reported deaths in healthcare workers and there are no newly reported deaths in a young person under the age of 30.

This brings the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the country to 2,616 and there have now been 174,813 coronavirus cases recorded in Ireland to date.

Of the cases notified today:

992 are men / 1,117 are women

58% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

753 in Dublin, 236 in Cork, 142 in Wexford, 126 in Kildare, 109 in Limerick and the remaining 755 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,975 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 200 are in ICU. There were 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

This comes as the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) received a total of 81 reports of suspected side effects associated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as of January 11.

Speaking about the suspected side effects, Chief Executive of the HPRA, Dr. Lorraine Nolan, said that all reports were “generally consistent with those typically observed with other vaccines and included events of a mild to moderate nature which resolved or were resolving at the time of reporting.”

She said the most frequently reported side effects were abdominal pain, nausea, fatigue, joint pain and pains in the arms, some experience of dizziness, headache, itching and a rash, adding that all of these are consistent with the known and anticipated side effects as emerged during the clinical trials.

She added: “While the relatively mild effects described are of course uncomfortable for those who experience them, they do pass quickly and generally do not require any medical treatment.

“Safety monitoring of all medicines, including vaccines, is central to the remit of the HPRA and we intend to publish a regular update of the number and nature of reports regarding suspected side effects with Covid-19 vaccines, as the vaccination roll-out continues.”

Meanwhile, CMO Dr Tony Holohan warned that all ages are being admitted to ICU due to Covid-19.

Speaking about today’s figures, he said: “This third wave of the pandemic has seen higher level of hospitalisations across all age groups.

“There are now more sick people in hospital than any time in the course of this pandemic.

“The risk that this disease poses to the individual who is infected has not changed.

“What has changed is that we are experiencing a much greater level of community transmission and as a result we are seeing higher numbers of people with severe illness who require hospitalisation or admission to intensive care and higher numbers of mortality.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the numbers being hospitalised and admitted to ICU is expected to peak within the next week or two.

Dr Holohan said: “We are seeing people of all ages being admitted to hospital and being taken into intensive care units.

"The levels of infection are such that your chances of transmitting or getting Covid-19 are very high, and we know that a proportion of those cases will lead to serious illness and mortality.

“There is no group who should feel the public health advice does not apply to them.”

He also urged employers to facilitate their employees working from home.

“As we look forward to the week ahead, consider your choices and make the right ones. Do not go into work tomorrow if you can work from home. If you are an employer, facilitate remote working for your employees.”

Meanwhile, Mr Donnelly warned on RTÉ’s This Week that the numbers in ICU will continue to rise and “the situation will get worse before it gets better”.

However, he said the number of patients being hospitalised with Covid-19 is expected to peak within the next week or two, in what has been the third wave of the pandemic here.

He said that new modelling in the past few days from Professor Philip Nolan, who heads a team tracking Covid-19, suggests that this week, or potentially next week, “the hospitalisations and the number of patients in ICU should peak”.

Online Editors