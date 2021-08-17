The tired and repetitive messaging on Covid-19 needs a reboot to stop at-risk people falling through cracks

Pandemic burnout is chipping away at people. But what about those whose job it is to advise the country on how to stay safe? Their messaging may be appearing to be tired and bland. The new at-risk are being lost as the nation endures the latest dangerous transition to hopefully a new phase of being able to live with Covid-19.

It used to be straightforward enough, particularly when we were in lockdown. Stay home, wash your hands, keep your distance and wear a mask. But then the shutters started to come up and the highly infectious Delta variant arrived.

At the same time, the vaccination moved on to younger age groups and was being tested in the real world. The basic public health measures around protection remain the same. But new gaps have emerged in the guidance. It is definitely time for a refresh.

Weakened immune system

People who have had organ transplants or blood cancers may have a lowered response to the Covid-19 vaccine. Intensive care consultants here said they have been among the Covid-positive patients who are becoming very ill although fully vaccinated.

Given this is coming to the fore, surely the time is right to provide them with more targeted advice.

There is a wide range of health conditions that weaken people’s immune systems, and it is unhelpful to make generalised conclusions.

But while vaccines are performing well in reducing the chances of people getting very ill or being hospitalised, some clinically vulnerable people should be given more specific direction.

Good and bad news

Much of the tweeting and good news pronouncements by health officials focuses on the increasing numbers of the population who are being fully vaccinated. That is important and useful. But what about the pockets of groups who are not registered for a vaccine?

There may be too much of a rush to paper over cracks. Figures last week showed that more than a third of 16 to 17-year-olds had yet to register for a vaccine. It remains to be seen how this will change over the coming weeks and it could be linked to holidays rather than hesitancy. Nevertheless, it is a signal of a need to focus more on this group, spelling out the advantages to them in their daily lives in a meaningful way.

Risks for unvaccinated

The higher risks faced by unvaccinated people who are obese or may have underlying illnesses are not being highlighted enough.

The more infectious Delta variant and the increase in socialising has led to more exposure to the virus.

The evidence from hospitals is that among the unvaccinated who are admitted, a significant proportion have pre-existing risks such as obesity.

Ventilation

There is still not enough emphasis on guiding people about the air they breathe indoors. There can be airborne transmission of the virus in confined spaces with virus particles lingering in the air.

If there is somebody who is infected with the virus in a building, bus or train, plenty of outside air coming in will help dilute the infectious material. People need to be advised about the risk of stuffy rooms.

Anyone who travels on a Dublin city bus will have witnessed how windows that have a sign saying they should stay open can be closed in some instances.

With one third of outbreaks happening in workplaces, where is the guidance around modern buildings where windows are sealed? This will be even more essential as the weather gets colder and staff gradually return to the office.

Vaccinated transmitting the virus

We do not know how many vaccinated people here are transmitting the virus to others. There is still a big information deficit around this and also a lack of knowledge among the vaccinated. Specific reminders around the wearing of masks and physical distancing where this could happen should be highlighted more.