The questions to be answered on new testing and isolation regime

CHANGES to guidance on testing for people aged under 39 and isolation rules were announced by the Department of Health last night.

Not only can people who have had a booster and contracted Covid-19 end isolation after seven days now, but people under the age of 39 must now have a positive antigen result before booking a PCR test.

This move is an attempt to ease the overwhelming strain on the PCR testing system.

However, the change to testing which comes into effect has generated many questions that must be answered and so far, Government departments have not answered them.

1. How do people under 39 report that they have symptoms to acquire the antigen tests?

It’s anticipated a portal will open to the public on the HSE website from Monday where they can register that they have symptoms of Covid-19 and request antigen tests to be delivered to them through its home delivery system via An Post within one to two days. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly alluded to such a portal on Friday but none is currently available on the HSE website.

2. How many antigen tests will be sent to people aged under 39 who report having symptoms?

It’s anticipated that people who request the antigen tests will receive a box of five tests from the HSE. Independent.ie has sought clarity on this from the HSE but has not yet received a response.

3. What personal information must people give to avail of the home-delivery antigen kits?

It’s not yet clear if people will have to provide their date of birth or not to request a box of antigen tests from the HSE. Updated guidance dictates that only people aged four to 39 should apply for these tests, unless they are healthcare workers or have underlying conditions. People over 40 will still have to purchase antigen tests from shops or pharmacies.

4. How many antigen tests must this cohort take?

The advice for people aged four to 39 with symptoms is to isolate, register for antigen tests on the HSE website and take “repeated” antigen tests if they return negative results. The Department of Health or the HSE have yet to clarify to Independent.ie how many tests people must take or, at what interval (one or two days) should these tests be taken at. All that has been stated thus far is they must take “repeated” antigens and should isolate until 48 hours after symptoms are gone.

5. What is the advice to people who are close contacts of people aged four to 39 who register a positive antigen but not yet a positive PCR?

Currently, there is no specific advice on this matter.

Independent.ie again did not receive a response on this.

People who have had a booster at least seven days ago and are close contacts of a PCR-confirmed case should restrict their movements for five days and take antigen tests on day one, three and five. People who are not boosted as of yet or had their booster in the week previous to becoming a close contact are required to restrict their movements for 10 days and take antigen tests every two days in this period.

It is still unclear whether positive antigen test results will be classed as ‘true positive’ by the Department of Health or the HSE.

6. Will people isolating with Covid-19 symptoms under the age of 39 who receive repeated negative antigen results be covered by Enhanced Illness Benefit?

The Department of Social Protection on Friday night confirmed that ordering antigen tests would be proof enough to apply, as would a close contact text from the HSE, or a letter from a GP confirming symptoms..

7. Will close contacts of people who return positive antigen results be covered in the same way that close contacts of a PCR-confirmed case are also covered by Enhanced Illness Benefit while isolating and out of work?

Again, it is unclear if people who are close contacts of those asked to do antigen tests instead of booking a PCR will be treated in the same fashion as a close contact of a person who gets a positive PCR result.

8. Will workers who are now asked to isolate and do repeated antigen tests instead of getting a PCR test be covered legally while absent from work?

The new guidance will potentially mean a lot of workers under 39 in January having to isolate due to having symptoms of Covid-19 but will have nothing to produce to employers except antigen test results, if they are negative. Independent.ie enquired as to whether workers in this position will be covered legally while absent in this circumstance. The Department of Trade, Enterprise and Employment did acknowledge the request for clarification on this matter but had not responded at the time of publication.