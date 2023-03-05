The official Covid inquiry: expect hard questions — and even tougher answers

For a while it seemed we would not get the public inquiry into how the State handled the Covid-19 pandemic that some might have expected or hoped for. Last year, Micheál Martin, then taoiseach, spoke of a “review” and an “evaluation” that would not seek to haul the likes of Tony Holohan and Paul Reid into the witness box.

But the current Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, who occupied that same office when the pandemic broke out three years ago, last week signalled something more substantive is in the offing — and said he intends to have it set up before the end of the year.

It will be a public inquiry, he said, that will examine not just what happened in hospitals and nursing homes — but also public health advice on masks, antigen tests, and “all those things that became controversial”, as well as the economic and social response.

It would appear inconceivable therefore that the likes of Holohan (the former chief medical officer whose autobiography is due out in September) and Reid (the former HSE chief executive) would not appear before such an inquiry, along with many others on the political and public-health side who were centrally involved in Ireland’s response.

Three years on from the imposition of the first restrictions, a debate has begun over what we got right and what we got wrong.

This has been driven in part by an interview given by former Nphet member Martin Cormican to last weekend’s Irish Independent, in which he heavily criticised many aspects of the pandemic policy, including the long-term closure of schools in 2020 and 2021.

In late 2021, Cormican made similar comments to myself and Jack Horgan-Jones of the Irish Times when we were reporting for our book Pandemonium: Power, Politics and Ireland’s Pandemic, which was published last May.

Between June 2021 and February 2022, we carried out our own inquiry of sorts. With the vaccination programme motoring along and restrictions easing, we set out to establish over eight months what exactly had led to a policy response that manifested itself in some of the hardest and longest lockdowns in Europe.

Our guiding principle was to establish the most accurate and best obtainable version of the truth. We conducted hundreds of hours of interviews, gained access to thousands of pages of confidential government records, emails, text messages, and previously unpublished documents.

Our process was not perfect nor as comprehensive as a state inquiry — potentially with powers of compellability over witnesses and documents —could be.

Nonetheless, we identified several issues that the forthcoming inquiry should seek to probe further.​

The role of Nphet

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) was established in late January 2020 without cabinet approval or ministerial order. Both Simon Harris and his successor as health minister, Stephen Donnelly, asked to attend Nphet meetings — but were separately rebuffed by Holohan.

In the words of Leo Varadkar, “it was essentially Tony who decided who was on Nphet”. Just as importantly, it was also Holohan who decided who wasn’t.

For example, he excluded Cormican, the HSE lead on infection control, from this body set up to respond to an infectious disease, for the best part of a year — something the CMO later admitted may have been a mistake.

Nphet met in private, and the true nature of its deliberations were rarely disclosed, with sanitised minutes published weeks and sometimes months after its meetings took place.

Holohan’s allies described him as a consensus builder. But others on Nphet, usually those outside of his smaller, more influential inner circle, viewed him as someone who engaged in attritional warfare. He would wear people down in long meetings to come around to his way of thinking.

Nphet adopted an at times paternalistic approach to contentious issues, such as mask-wearing and the wider rollout of rapid antigen testing. Its view for long periods on both matters can be broadly summarised as not trusting the public to safely use either.

It delayed the introduction of mandatory mask wearing until summer 2020 and wider use of antigen tests until much later in 2021.

Irrespective of whether these were the correct calls, the inquiry should primarily seek to establish how and why Nphet was allowed to develop in the way it was — becoming the pre-eminent body responsible for managing the pandemic, seemingly without any political or democratic oversight.

By summer 2020, Leo Varadkar told us he had come to the view that Nphet was a “suboptimal” structure, but nothing substantive was done to overhaul it. The inquiry should look at why this was the case, and should ultimately make recommendations on whether such a structure should be used ever again, if another pandemic of this nature hits.

​The ‘meaningful Christmas’

In early October 2020, the government rejected Nphet’s advice to lock down the country in what was its first divergence from public health advice since the crisis began. This move sowed the seeds of the infamous “meaningful Christmas” later that year. While eventually locking down for six weeks in late October, the coalition moved to amass its own set of data to bolster its rationale for reopening society in the run-up to Christmas.

It paid the consultants EY to compile a presentation that Holohan would label “a load of horseshite”. What followed was a decision by ministers to break from the medics’ advice to either reopen hospitality or allow household visits over Christmas — but not both.

In doing so, Holohan, his deputy Ronan Glynn, and Nphet’s modelling chief Philip Nolan all told us of their belief that the consequent high levels of socialising over December drove case numbers to then-record levels, and contributed to the darkest period in Ireland’s pandemic nightmare.

The politicians broadly argue that the more substantial contributor to the devastating second wave was the emergence of the more transmissible Alpha variant.

“Alpha drove it wild,” Micheál Martin told us in an interview for the book. Others in government were of a similar view.

But either way, the fallout from the events around Christmas 2020 was profound. In January 2021 the State’s health system very nearly collapsed under the strain of thousands of hospitalisations and hundreds of deaths. Schools closed for months, and the reopening of society became contingent on the rollout of the vaccine.

It is inconceivable that an inquiry would not closely scrutinise these events, and establish whether better decisions could and should have been made — and, most importantly, whether this might have meant fewer people died.

Political oversight and decision-making

The oft-cited credo from government during the crisis was “Nphet advises, government decides” — but the reality was less clear cut. Nphet’s advice was accepted wholly and without question during all of the first wave. But it became messier as the pandemic wore on.

The inquiry should closely examine whether the cabinet Covid-19 subcommittee (made up of the coalition leaders, some but not all ministers, top civil servants and senior Nphet officials) was the optimal and appropriate body for formulating pandemic policy.

This was done seemingly at the expense of the actual cabinet itself, which often seemed to serve as a mere rubber-stamping exercise for decisions made elsewhere.

Among other matters, our reporting found that politicians involved in the subcommittee felt at times bamboozled by the public health officials and their dozens of slides and complex graphs, often projected onto a wall or a screen that was difficult to see. While some questioned modelling that underpinned Nphet’s recommendations, suggestions of a peer review put forward by then public expenditure minister Michael McGrath went nowhere.

The whole process was often characterised by a near-ridiculous situation where public health advice was formulated in secret by Nphet, but under great public scrutiny, often leaked — with both sides blaming each other — and then the government being forced to make decisions rapidly.

This is a bad way to make any policy — but it is a pretty dreadful way to decide on something as monumental as lockdowns. The establishment of ill-defined and messy structures in the midst of a public health crisis is understandable. But the inquiry must examine all this and recommend ways to ensure a repeat is avoided.

The role of the Health Minister

Our reporting established that senior Nphet officials, including Tony Holohan, did not feel their advice was being supported or represented well by Stephen Donnelly to his government colleagues.

Indeed, over the course of late 2020 and throughout 2021, the CMO concluded that his advice was not safe in the hands of Donnelly, the Fianna Fáil TD who was — to the surprise of many in his party — appointed health minister in June 2020. Paul Reid told us that in initial meetings with Donnelly, he found the minister a “little dismissive [and] not respectful” to his staff.

Four senior sources involved in pandemic decision-making told us that eventually the true axis of policy and decision-making ran between Holohan to the Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt, to Martin Fraser, the secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach, and on to the Taoiseach and the two other coalition leaders. While he was the public face of the pandemic response, Donnelly appeared to be excluded from this key decision-making process.

He also faced huge resistance from Holohan and Nphet officials to his proposal to expand the use of rapid antigen testing. This led to the extraordinary situation where the minister had to reverse-engineer clinical governance in a bid to land a policy that the general public eventually took it upon themselves to adopt from late 2021 on.

His appeals to other ministers to assist in rolling out the complex mandatory hotel quarantine policy in early 2020 — in order to alleviate the burden on his own department, overseeing the nascent vaccine programme — fell on deaf ears. Instead, Micheál Martin designated him “lead minister for quarantine”.

Separately, some ministers formed a private view that Martin could be dismissive towards Donnelly — a charge the current Tánaiste rejected.

We also established that Donnelly formed the view that Simon Harris, his predecessor, would brief against him, undermine him and criticise him behind his back — a notion which Fine Gael ministers he spoke to did nothing to disabuse him of.

While Donnelly, who remains Health Minister to this day, should undoubtedly face questions over his role and actions during the course of the pandemic, there are equally questions to be asked about the extent to which he may have been sidelined and maligned at a time his department was shouldering the burden of responding to the crisis.

What happened in nursing homes

The awful reality of Covid-19 is that it was always likely to exploit the major weaknesses in how the State cares for our elderly and vulnerable by relying on public and private nursing homes — congregated settings in which an infectious disease can, and did, run rampant.

But different decisions may have led to fewer deaths in these facilities.

The inquiry should examine the clearing out of acute hospitals in spring 2020, by moving many elderly and vulnerable patients into homes, in order to prepare for an expected surge in Covid admissions. This was done at a time when there was also no clear and coherent testing strategy for those being discharged into homes.

Indeed, there would not be blanket testing of people being discharged into nursing homes until June 2020, by which stage Covid had already wreaked havoc.

The inquiry should also look at why Hiqa, the health watchdog, uncovered significant compliance issues when it resumed care home inspections after the first wave, including that only half of the facilities it looked at were adjudged compliant with infection prevention and control regulations.

While the lack of knowledge about the virus and the shortage of PPE in the first wave can go some way to explaining what happened in nursing homes in spring and summer 2020, the fact that in winter 2021 more than 1,000 vulnerable citizens died in a 100-day period — for the second time in a year — bears much closer scrutiny by the inquiry.​

Could lockdowns have been avoided?

This is perhaps the question most people will want a public inquiry to answer — though it may be an impossible task. The three lockdowns were brutal. They unquestionably saved lives and prevented the health service from being overrun, as it was in other countries.

But at what cost?

Evidence is now emerging of the damage that long-term school closures inflicted on children, and the number of diagnoses of cancer and other serious diseases that were missed by the suspension of screening services.

Lives have been irrevocably changed by decisions that, for long periods of two years, eliminated basic freedoms we took for granted, restricted people’s personal liberties in an unprecedented way, and criminalised behaviour that would be deemed normal in pre-pandemic times.

Amid the emerging view that the long-term closure of schools was so damaging that it should never happen again, the inquiry must now grapple with how this might be avoided.

Should, for example, future governments be given emergency powers to compel schools to open and force teachers to work? Should similar powers be deployed in other key sectors, such as construction?

These are not easy questions to answer, not easy choices for a politician to make, or for a society to confront. But for the inquiry to have any impact on future decision-making if and when the next pandemic hits, it must grapple with these and many more issues.