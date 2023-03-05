| 3.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The official Covid inquiry: expect hard questions — and even tougher answers

Finally, we know a Covid inquiry will take place – Hugh O’Connell explores the central issues worthy of further investigation

Clockwise from bottom, left: Paul Reid, Leo Varadkar, Stephen Donnelly, Micheál Martin, Simon Harris, Tony Holohan Expand
Tony Holohan, then chief medical officer, gives a press briefing in July 2021 about Covid. Photo: Colin Keegan / Collins Expand

Close

Clockwise from bottom, left: Paul Reid, Leo Varadkar, Stephen Donnelly, Micheál Martin, Simon Harris, Tony Holohan

Clockwise from bottom, left: Paul Reid, Leo Varadkar, Stephen Donnelly, Micheál Martin, Simon Harris, Tony Holohan

Tony Holohan, then chief medical officer, gives a press briefing in July 2021 about Covid. Photo: Colin Keegan / Collins

Tony Holohan, then chief medical officer, gives a press briefing in July 2021 about Covid. Photo: Colin Keegan / Collins

/

Clockwise from bottom, left: Paul Reid, Leo Varadkar, Stephen Donnelly, Micheál Martin, Simon Harris, Tony Holohan

Hugh O'Connell

For a while it seemed we would not get the public inquiry into how the State handled the Covid-19 pandemic that some might have expected or hoped for. Last year, Micheál Martin, then taoiseach, spoke of a “review” and an “evaluation” that would not seek to haul the likes of Tony Holohan and Paul Reid into the witness box.

But the current Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, who occupied that same office when the pandemic broke out three years ago, last week signalled something more substantive is in the offing — and said he intends to have it set up before the end of the year.

More On Micheál Martin

Most Watched

Privacy