'The health system is imploding... My daughter with a severe disability spent 25 hours in A&E'

A 13-year-old severely disabled girl and her family endured a 25-hour ordeal in the crowded A&E of Crumlin Hospital, during which time she was found to have a broken leg.

Sophia Daly, from Dublin, who suffers from cerebral palsy and other complications, was taken to the hospital by her concerned mother Joan at 7pm on Friday.

After being triaged she was returned to the packed waiting room, her father Aaron said.

"I went to the hospital at 11.45pm and at that stage a doctor still had not seen her. She was sent for an X-ray at 12.30am and then placed in a an overflow room where she was near another patient," he added.

