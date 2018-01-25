The flu has claimed another ten lives - bringing the death toll from the virus to 34 this season.

The flu claims 34 lives this season - and is set to last for another five weeks

The latest flu trends released today also show flu rates rose slightly last week.

This was due to more children and adolescents coming down with the illness as the impact of its spread following the return to school emerged, said HSE public health specialist Dr Kevin Kelleher. It is now likely to be stabilising.

More patients were also admitted to hospitals and intensive care units suffering flu like complications. It now looks like it is going to be a long flu season and last for twelve weeks.

We are currently in week seven. Dr Cillian de Gascun, of the Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD, said the number of deaths so far this year suggests it is not particularly severe.

This is due to factors such as the dominance of the B flu strain which is not seen as virulent. Meanwhile, the long flu season is bad news for hospitals struggling with the trolley crisis as it means the overcrowding will stretch into February.

