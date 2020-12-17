'The first symptom he had was fear' – father of boy who tested positive for Covid-19 at Kerry primary school reveals his son's worries of infecting his grandmother

All pupils and staff at Scoil Mhuire Killorglin are to be tested for Covid-19 in the wake of the outbreak

THE father of a child who is among up to 19 pupils who tested positive for Covid-19 at a Kerry primary school has spoken of his son’s fear over infecting his elderly grandmother.

Glen Evans, whose son Colm is in sixth class at Scoil Mhuire in Killorglin, a mixed primary school with 386 pupils, said the 12-year-old tested positive on Monday after one of his classmates contracted the virus. His first thoughts were about how much of a risk he would pose to his 87-year-old grandmother, who lives with the Evans family.

“In terms of the symptoms he was displaying I would say he had none,” Mr Evans told Independent.ie.

“Our 87-year-old mother lives with us and the first symptom he had was fear. Fear that something would happen to her and it would be his fault. He was in tears. Out of everything, when he started crying over his nan, I was thinking, ‘God, I can do everything for my son, but I can’t take this away.’ The reality of this virus is that the stuff that goes with it, like that, is nearly as bad. “

Read More

The Killorglin primary school is closing on public health advice amid concern about the number of positive cases of Covid-19 among pupils.

Mr Evans said that he received an email on Friday night notifying him that there had been a positive case in his son’s class.

“it said that everyone in his class would be contacted by the HSE and would be tested,” he said.

“I organised a private test on Saturday and got a positive result back Monday evening. The HSE phonecalls started on Sunday in relation to contact tracing and the rest of the family got tested on Monday. We have been very lucky in this house in that none of the rest of us have tested positive. The ambulance service came out and tested my mother and Tuesday and we had a negative result on Wednesday.”

Mr Evan’s said his son is doing well, but that he was initially very worried about the diagnosis.

“When his friends started getting positive it took the pressure of him,” he said.

“I don’t want that to come across the wrong way, but I’m just trying to explain. he want the only one with it.

"Colm is my youngest. We have another son in the secondary school and he didn’t go back. We are dealing with it since last Friday night and its been a rollercoaster ride. There will be a phonecall, or someone upstairs will say they have a temperature or a headache and you are up the walls. A week ago we were saying, isn’t it great, we gave no cases here and then bang. Its tough, but I’m looking back at my town at the moment and their could be far worse happening there. When you get into a scary situation like this its amazing how Christmas drops down the priority list.”

Mr Evans said he “could not fault” how the school handled the outbreak.

“Everyone is doing their best,” he said.

“This is a small, close-knit community. They are saying there are 19 kids affected so, that’s 19 different directions it’s going in. It will take a bit to get there but we will.”

Read More

Online Editors