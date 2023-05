‘The fact her last word was Papa haunts me every second, every day’ – Parents of 4-year-old Ahana Singh seek answers after Strep A death

Little girl died just hours after returning home from hospital – two weeks before her fifth birthday and two months after arriving in Ireland

Nalini and Varun Singh at their daughter Ahana’s grave in Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Rodney Edwards Sun 8 Jan 2023 at 03:30