A young Irish woman who raised more than €700,000 to receive pioneering medical treatment in the US has revealed that she is cancer free.

'The day we have dreamed about' - Irish woman (20) Shauntelle Tynan reveals she is cancer free following 'last-chance' US treatment

Shauntelle (Shan) Tynan (20) confirmed the good news this morning and said that she 'can't wait to have a really exciting and healthy future.'

After being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Histiocytosis X, in 2015, she moved with her family from their home in Carlow to Houston, Texas so she could receive specialist treatment.

She said in a post on Facebook this morning that she was told on Tuesday that she is cancer free.

The inspirational woman said in an emotional post: "We are so lost for words right now but wanted you all to know that my journey of active cancer has come to a close and we hope it remains that way!

"The future obstacles I will face will be worth everything I've been through. Now I truly have a chance at life and will keep you all updated to how I grow in the future.

"Next stop is ringing that bell I've watched so many kids ring when they got to cancer free, something we never thought I'd do!

"I'm sure you're all going to hear it from Ireland, I'll keep you all updated over the next few weeks with everything going on, but for now, I will finish this post here and also include a short video below of this long journey."

Later on Friday, she spoke with Kathryn Thomas on RTE Radio One that she found out the good news on Tuesday.

What's the first thing she'll do when she gets back to Ireland?

'Get a Chinese!' Shauntelle laughed.

Shauntelle Tynan with her family in Texas

Alongside the Facebook clip, her family wrote a message saying that they are feeling 'eternally grateful' at the prospect of bringing Shauntelle home in October.

They wrote: "So last night we got to get out and crack a bottle of two of champagne! The news we have waited so long to hear has come! Shan is CANCER FREE!

"Technically she is NAD (no active disease) This is the day we have dreamed about and anticipated for so long! Shan will have ongoing issues and she will remain on oral chemo as maintenance for the next 12-18 months, we have secured the best possible medical care for her in Ireland upon our return.

"She will travel back & forth to Texas 3-6 monthly initially and yearly for the rest of her life. Our hope is that maintenance dosage of chemo and her port removal will take place over the next 6-7 weeks! Shan will get on that plane home October 18th!"

They added: "We are beyond grateful for everything you have all done to get us this far, something we could've only dreamed of before, you all made happen! We are still in great shock to finally hear this news, but happier than we have ever been."

Last year Shauntelle told her online followers that she had been advised that her prognosis wasn't good unless she underwent the treatment in the US.

She explained: "Recently we have learned that we’re going to have to move to Texas for at least a year, that’s me on my own, that’s not my family, that’s me.

"That’s because the cancer has just gotten so out of control. When it started off I had cancer in my ears, my skin and my pituitary in my brain. Now it’s all throughout my gastrointestinal area. It’s in my colon, it’s in my skin it’s in my stomach. It’s given me really bad side effects. The doctors in Texas have told me if I don’t come for at least 12 months then they don’t have a great chance of helping me survive."

Online Editors