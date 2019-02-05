A second 24-hour strike by 37,000 nurses is under way after the leader of the main nursing union shot down a bid by ministers for fresh talks.

A second 24-hour strike by 37,000 nurses is under way after the leader of the main nursing union shot down a bid by ministers for fresh talks.

'The class that just graduated told us they're leaving' - nurses strike again today after fresh talks bid rejected

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Health Minister Simon Harris called for immediate discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission.

They said talks should focus on issues other than pay, including a 'safe staffing framework' to improve staff and patient "outcomes" and reduce reliance on agency staff.

But the general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), Phil Ní Sheaghdha, rejected the olive branch.

She described it as "one of the most cynical moves" she had seen during a career of more than 20 years in industrial relations.

Improving the pay of nurses and midwives is the only thing that will solve the current standoff with government, the head of the INMO has said.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) during their 24-hour stoppage at Coombe Hospital (Photo: Mark Condren)

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said a press release from the Government yesterday saying it was willing to talk about working conditions and staffing was not going to bring them to the table.

“If the Government insists the only remedy can't involve pay then we have a huge problem,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) during their 24-hour stoppage at the Coombe Hospital (Photo: Mark Condren)

Speaking outside St James’s hospital, as construction traffic for the new Children's Hospital rumbled in the background, she said nurses had already sat down with government about working conditions in the past.

“We have already sat down with the Government and talked about working conditions. We have an agreement brokered by the WRC in February 2017 that has done that,” she said.

“The problem is that the Government is not able to fulfil the promise they made in that agreement because they can't find the nurses to fill the slots. It's a Catch 22, until you fix the baseline problem all the agreements on staffing are aspirational,” she added.

“The picketers I've met are very clear, this will require a review of their pay scales. The reason they are leaving is because they are getting better pay abroad.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) during their 24-hour stoppage at the Coombe Hospital (Photo: Mark Condren)

"We are in a competitive market, we are building a new children’s hospital and we need a minimum of 300 children's nurses and the class that just emigrated have told us they're leaving, they're going to London already,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

Asked if it was fair that patient’s, including cancer patients, were having appointments and treatment affected by the strike, Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the fact that patients are suffering “is not news to the minister”.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) during their 24-hour stoppage at the Coombe Hospital (Photo: Mark Condren)

“We have very long waiting lists in this country. We have trolley counts that are extraordinary and no measures to improve them. We’re very good at counting and analysing but actually we are not putting in measures to improve the conditions for patients,” she explained.

“What nurses are doing is taking a stand, they’re saying this isn't good enough, we have to open more beds but we can never do that without an increase to the nursing and midwifery population and to to do that you have to look at the base salary,” she added.

“Services are being provided today. The ED departments are open and our medical colleagues are working well with us so there are services available. They are restricted. GP’s are unaffected by the dispute, as are the triage services outside of hospitals,” said Ní Sheaghdha.

“The public are very supportive. The public understand the problem and they also understand that the nurses are here on their behalf because the situation that they face on a normal day is regularly getting a phone call to say your procedure is cancelled because our hospital is too overcrowded to take you in today. So this is nothing new today. It isn't good enough, and that's what our members are saying,” she added.

It was put to Ní Sheaghdha that the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform are saying nurses are already getting significant pay rises under the terms of the public service stability agreement, and it is unreasonable to look for more.

“What they term pay awards is actually a restoration of cuts, and at the end of the agreement in 2020 nurses will be in a lesser pay rate than they were on in 2008,” she replied.

She said her members had exhausted the talks process but management did not table proposals.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha denied that her union's demand for equal pay with other healthcare professionals amounted to a 12pc pay claim.

She said it was a gross exaggeration to say it would cost €300m.

Her union has proposals that demonstrate a pay rise could be funded by cutting agency staff costs and expensive recruitment measures, she added.

"I genuinely think that the public know that we will do anything to resolve this dispute once we know the other side is genuine," she said.

"What happened today was an attempt to spin; to protect the political system."

A spokesperson for the INMO said the union did not receive an invitation from the Workplace Relations Commission. He said strike preparations will continue.

A spokesperson for the Psychiatric Nurses Association, which is also demanding a pay rise, said any invitation to talks that do not address pay "would be of no benefit" in addressing recruitment and retention issues.

However, Government sources said it had been in touch with the Workplace Relations Commission to outline its position.

Mr Harris described Ms Ní Sheaghdha's comments as really unhelpful rhetoric.

He said everyone needs to take a deep breath so the dispute can be resolved.

Mr Harris said the Government is "on a tightrope" as a pay rise would trigger knock-on claims by other public servants.

However, he said the Government is in "solution mode".

Irish Independent