‘The best Christmas gift you can give healthcare staff is to protect yourself’- HSE’s Paul Reid worries of New Year ‘lag’

CEO Paul Reid is worried of a Christmas "'lag" in hospitals in the New Year.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said the best Christmas gift the public can give to healthcare staff is to protect themselves, as he is worried about a “lag” effect in hospitals in the new year.

However, Mr Reid doesn’t agree that the easing of restrictions tomorrow should change and believes that it is still “within our own capability”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland the HSE CEO has stressed that the most important thing people do over the festive period is to keep their contacts as minimal as possible.

He said: “The best Christmas present I can ask the public to give our healthcare staff is to really protect yourselves in the coming two weeks and give our healthcare staff a January to look forward to.

Read More

“The simplest message we can say to people is it really is about the number of contacts you have, Christmas day is a very special day, but we will be saying to people reduce the household visits and keep it as strictly as you possibly can.

“We want people to enjoy it, but to carry out all the public health measures we have been doing all year and keep contacts to a minimum.”

Mr Reid added that the HSE has seen a “concerning trend” as there has been a 30pc increase in testing week on week since restrictions eased at the beginning of the month.

"There are very significant concerning trends that we are closely monitoring in the HSE,” he said.

"We do want people to look forward to Christmas, it has been a very tough year for everybody, peoples mental and social wellbeing is important for us in the HSE as well.

“However, from the HSE perspective on testing, we have seen a 30pc increase week on week on our community swabbing. We have seen the positivity rising slightly.

“We also know it's going to be a higher number of close contacts, particularly as restrictions are eased tomorrow.”

As restrictions ease tomorrow, December 18 until January 6, three separate households will be allowed to gather in a private home while traveling outside your county is also allowed.

When asked if he thinks the restrictions are being eased for too long, Mr Reid said: “The intention is to give people some level of relief and to see family for Christmas and we totally understand that and the reality of it is we will be closely monitoring what happens over the Christmas period.

"I hope not (that restrictions won't be eased for two weeks), I still believe this is within our own capability for that not to happen because it really is what happens in the next couple of weeks that determine things for the first couple of weeks in January when we will be at our highest level of demand.”

Read More

Online Editors