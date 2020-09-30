'Thank you' - tributes paid to vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan on what would have been her 28th birthday

A special tribute has been paid by health chiefs to a late vaccine campaigner on what would have been her 28th birthday.

Laura Brennan from Ennis, Co Clare died 18 months ago but has become an iconic figure for her brave and selfless campaign in support of HPV vaccine take-up.

The HSE paid tribute to Laura to mark her 28th birthday.

Laura died of cervical cancer at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) on March 20, 2019.

But the brave young woman devoted the last few years of her life to encouraging people to avail of the free HPV vaccine.

Laura acted as a public campaigner for the HSE and made a high-profile appearance on RTE's 'The Late Late Show'.

Thanks to her campaigning, the take-up of the vaccine rose in some parts of Ireland by more than 40pc from previous levels.

The HSE tweeted a picture with the words: "Thank you Laura."

Today, we remember Laura Brennan on what would have been her 28th birthday. Laura campaigned for people to get the HPV vaccine that can protect them from the HPV. The vaccine is available to all first-year students. Get the facts, get the vaccine #ProtectOurFuture #ThankYouLaura pic.twitter.com/x35Nsd2SPl — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) September 30, 2020

Health chiefs also issued a message about the bravery of the campaigner.

"Today, we remember Laura Brennan on what would have been her 28th birthday. Laura campaigned for people to get the HPV vaccine that can protect them from the HPV. The vaccine is available to all first-year students. Get the facts, get the vaccine."

Earlier this year the HSE indicated that uptake for the HPV vaccine in Laura’s home county of Clare was now 90pc.

"It is a wonderful testament to her selfless advocacy, and the continuing work of the Brennan family to promote the importance of the HPV vaccine."

Laura was diagnosed with terminal cancer in September 2017. Her first symptoms included irregular cervical bleeding.

She was upset at the low rates of women getting vaccinated and readily agreed to join a HSE campaign which urged teenage girls to avail of the vaccine.

In a HSE video she said she was "the reality of an unvaccinated girl.”

"What kills me though is that all this could have been prevented," she said.

Laura received many honours for her work including being awarded the inaugural Royal College of Physicians of Ireland patient advocate medal, an honorary doctorate from UCD.

She was also honoured as Clare Person of the Year.

An RTÉ documentary on Laura Brennan entitled "This Is Me" attracted a massive audience.

Laura also worked with the World Health Organisation on their European HPV awareness campaign and spoke at HPV advocacy meetings in the United States.

She was the youngest of four children and is survived by her siblings Colin, Fergal and Kevin and her parents Bernie and Larry.

Online Editors