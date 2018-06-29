Terminally-ill Emma Mhic Mhathúna settles case against HSE and US laboratory for €7.5m

MOTHER-OF-FIVE Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 having previously received two incorrect smear results, has secured a €7.5m settlement after taking legal action.

The terminally-ill Co Kerry woman, whose children range in age from two to 16 years, had sued the HSE and a US laboratory used by CervicalCheck.

The settlement was announced in the High Court today.

The 37-year old was in Court No 2 of the Four Courts as Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told liability was also admitted in the case by the HSE and US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Letters of apology from the HSE and Quest will also be sent to Ms Mhic Mhathúnathe High Court was told.

Patrick Treacy SC for Ms Mhic Mhathúna instructed by Cian Carroll solicitor said the admission of liability by the HSE related to failing to disclose the findings of cervical cancer. Quest Diagnostics admitted misreading her two cervical smear slides in 2010 and 2013.

Emma Mhic Mhathuna pictured during the Cervical Check Scandal protest at the Dail Photo: Steve Humphreys

The settlement followed mediation talks.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna nd her five children had sued the HSE , US testing lab, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and the National Maternity Hospital. The case against the National Maternity Hospital was struck out.

The court heard she wants all the money paid in to court for the benefit of her children.

The action centred on a cervical smear the Kerry woman had in 2013 and which it was claimed came back incorrectly as normal, but a review in 2017 showed the smear sample as having pre cancerous cells. Ms Mhic Mhathúna, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 and was given a terminal prognosis just two months ago, claims she did not find out until the end of April this year the 2013 smear was reported incorrectly.

The mother-of-five claimed that by virtue of the delay in diagnosis , she had lost the opportunity of cure and her life expectancy had been drastically impaired. She had also required, she contended more extensive treatment than would have been otherwise required had her smear samples been correctly interpreted and reported on.

Following her diagnosis of cancer in September 2017, Ms Mhic Mhathúna underwent chemotherapy and radio therapy but has since been advised her cervical cancer has spread to her lungs and spine and her prognosis is extremely poor and terminal.

The funding will go towards a range of care including home support for her children in the event of her health deteriorating.

The family live in Ballydavid in west Kerry.

The breakthrough came yesterday after attempts at mediation failed last weekend.

It is understood that a major issue was the funding of home support for her children to keep the family together.

Ms Mhic Mhathuna is one of the 209 women with cervical cancer who were found to have received incorrect smear tests during a clinical audit of past tests by the CervicalCheck screening programme after their cancer diagnoses.

The 37-year-old is among 162 of those who were only told about the incorrect tests after Limerick woman Vicky Phelan settled her court case against a US laboratory for €2.5 million.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016.

But earlier this year she found out that a 2013 smear test that incorrectly gave her the all clear, was later found to show signs of cancer.

Last month her legal team said they had been informed that smear tests taken between 2011 and 2013 had been the subject of an audit but it now appeared that 2010 tests had also been audited.

