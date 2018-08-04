Terminally ill Emma Mhic Mhathúna delivers a brave punchline on her stand-up debut

Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who has terminal cancer after incorrect smear results, fulfilled her stand-up comedy dreams last night.

The Kerry mother-of-five received a standing ovation when she walked up on to the stage in Dublin's Laughter Lounge.

Earlier this year, Ms Mhathúna sued the HSE and US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Incorporated over incorrect smear test results, settling her case for €7.5m in damages.

Ms Mhathúna bravely delivered a 15-minute set, with all proceeds going towards a garden of remembrance for the victims and families of cervical cancer.

She referred to her condition throughout her performance.

Ms Mhathúna also described her comical experiences with the media in the aftermath of her court settlement.

She related an unfortunate incident that occurred during an interview with RTÉ.

"They wanted me to do a piece walking down the road, leaning against the farm gate as if I'm trying to contemplate what's going to happen to me.

"But the gate wasn't locked, and they recorded me falling down on top of cow shite."

After her set was over, the audience once again stood up and gave the fearless Kerry mother a deafening round of applause.

Irish Independent