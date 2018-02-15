Ten patients wrongly given all-clear at Kerry University Hospital, review finds

Ten patients who underwent a scan were wrongly given the all-clear, it emerged today as the review screening, ordered at University Hospital Kerry, was completed.

A review of all scans carried out by a radiologist was ordered after the first patients, who had been wrongly given the all clear, had to return to the hospital with ongoing symptoms.

Some of these patients were found to have cancer which was missed. It led to a review of 46,235 scans carried out by the consultant radiologist who no longer works at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the South/South West Hospital group said today the review is now complete. “As of today all images have been audited -46,235 images, accounting for 26,756 individual patients.

The Clinical Subgroup continue to review all patient referred by the audit team and to date 272 patients have been recalled for repeat imaging. The completed audit is subject to a further quality assurance process and this and the work of the Clinical Subgroup will be completed by the end of March.

The number of patients identified who have had a missed or delayed diagnosis remains at ten.

