Ten examples of Government figures and health officials saying ‘schools are safe’ after deputy CMO said ‘we’ve never said schools are a safe environment’

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn today said that public health officials “never said schools are safe”, however, there are multiple examples of them doing so.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show, Dr Glynn said the country’s public health officials have never claimed that schools are safe.

“We’ve never said that schools are a safe environment. We’ve said that they’re a lower risk environment,” he said.

However, there are multiple examples of him, his Nphet colleagues, the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste and the Education Minister saying schools are safe.

“Schools have been what we would regard as a safe environment”- Dr Glynn, April 2021

In a video posted to the Department of Education YouTube channel on April 9 of this year, Dr Glynn said: “What we have seen from September to date is that in general, schools have been what we would regard as a safe environment.”

"Schools are safe”- Taoiseach Michéal Martin, October 2020

The Taoiseach said: “Schools are safe. They are safer than being outside of the schools. A lot can occur outside the schools and come back in.”

"Schools are safe for our children” – Taoiseach Michéal Martin, December 2020

On December 30, 2020, Mr Martin said: “Public health has been consistent in saying schools are safe for children.”

"Schools are safe”- Taoiseach Michéal Martin, January 2021

In an address to the nation in January of this year, the Taoiseach said “schools are safe”.

He said: “All public health analysis is showing that schools are safe, and schools will reopen, but slightly delayed to 11 January.”

“Schools as controlled environments, are safe places" – Taoiseach Michéal Martin, January 2021

In a press conference on January 6, the Taoiseach said: “Schools as controlled environments, are safe places.”

"Our schools are safe places for our children”- Taoiseach Michéal Martin, October 2021

During a visit to Tipperary University Hospital in October, Mr Martin said: “Our schools are safe places for our children.”

"Schools are safe environments” – Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, January 2021

In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on January 5, Dr Holohan said “schools are safe environments”.

He said: “Schools are safe environments, with very little evidence of transmission within schools, so that it seems that the majority of infections of children and adolescents occurs outside the school setting.”

"Schools are a safe environment”- Education Minister Norma Foley, October 2020





In a statement released on October 19, 2020, Ms Foley said: “The decision recognises the overwhelming evidence from our public health experts, that schools are a safe environment for our school communities, children, and staff members.

“Public Health has confirmed that they are casting their net wide with mass testing in schools to assess evidence of levels of transmission and that this low rate supports other evidence that schools are safe environment for staff and students.”

"Schools remain safe environments of low transmission”- Education Minister Norma Foley, September 2021

On September 24, 2021, at a press conference Ms Foley said: “As we begin a new school term, it is still the view of the CMO Dr Tony Holohan and our public health experts that schools remain safe environments of low transmission.”

"Schools are a safe place”- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, November 2021

Just earlier this month on November 3, speaking to reporters outside Leinster House, the Tánaiste said: “The advice we're getting from Nphet and from the CMO is that schools are a safe place. Most transmission is happening at home rather than in schools. The issue of extending testing to schools is under consideration.”



