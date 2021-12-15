Ten days to Christmas: How Ireland compares to its European counterparts in the Covid battle

Nphet will meet on Thursday to discuss the profile of Covid-19 in Ireland as Omicron takes hold and the booster campaign continues apace.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that Government expects further recommendations on social mixing, close contacts and international travel from Nphet as another wave of cases is expected due to the highly transmissible variant.

As Ireland’s guidance looks set to change once more in the run-up to Christmas, Independent.ie has taken a look at the situation in Ireland and how it compares with some of our counterparts in Europe as both Christmas and Omicron loom large.

Ireland

Restrictions: Currently, hospitality must close at 12am and Covid passes are used for hospitality, gyms, cinemas, theatres, hotel bars and restaurants. Nightclubs are closed. Leo Vardkar has indicated Government will meet on Friday to discuss any proposals put forward by Nphet after their meeting on Thursday. Masks are compulsory in all public indoor settings.

Boosters: Ireland has administered almost 1.3m boosters and additional doses so far, and will have given boosters to 2m people by the end of the year. This will be close to 40pc of the total population.

Covid-19 incidence: Ireland has a 7-day incidence of 619.7 per 100,000 people (to December 13).

Schools for Christmas: Government has been clear in their willingness to keep schools open except for the usual two-week break for Christmas, with Gaeltacht Minister Jack Chambers saying early closures were “not on the agenda”.

England

Restrictions: Parliament voted to reintroduce the use of the NHS Covid pass or proof of negative test to gain entry to many settings. People need to demonstrate their Covid status to gain entry to nightclubs and various other indoor settings as well as unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people. Masks are now once again compulsory to enter most indoor public settings and on public transport.

Boosters: More than 24 million people have received a booster in the UK so far, which is just above one third of the total population and Boris Johnson’s stated aim is to have every adult who wants a booster done by the new year, and he has deployed the army to help this process along.

Covid-19 incidence: The UK currently has a 7-day incidence of 514 cases per 100,000 people, lower than Ireland’s 619.7.

Schools for Christmas: Schools across the UK are not expected to close early for Christmas, despite Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi stopping short of confirming this would be the case this week.

Germany

Restrictions: Current measures include unvaccinated people being limited to meetings with their own household and two other people while only vaccinated and recovered people can go to restaurants, bars, cultural venues and non-essential shops. Nightclubs will shut in areas where 350 cases have been recorded per 100,000 people. Outdoor events, including Bundesliga football, will have limited crowds of 15,000 and fireworks and other celebrations on New Year's Eve are banned.

Boosters: Germany has administered 21.5m booster doses so far, covering 26pc of the total population. Health Minister Jens Spahn famously said Germany will be “vaccinated, cured or dead” by the spring.

Covid-19 incidence: The 7-day incidence is 350 cases per 100,000 people.

Schools for Christmas: Parents of children in some regions may keep their children home from school from December 20 – three days before the start of the holidays – if they wish. Children will not be taught via remote learning on these days and lessons will continue for those who attend.

France

Restrictions: You must have a Covid health pass to gain access to bars, restaurants and even to ride long-distance train journeys within the country. Nightclubs are closed.

It is compulsory to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces, including those where the Covid certificate is required; it is also compulsory in busy or crowded outdoor spaces.

Boosters: More than 16 million people – just less than a quarter of the French population – have been boosted so far and the government said it will deactivate the passes of close to 450,000 people over 65 who have not yet had their booster despite being called for it.

Covid-19 incidence: France has a 7-day national incidence of over 730 cases per 100,000 people as it also moves to protect the vulnerable as Omicron sets in across Europe.

Schools for Christmas: France have also decided against bringing forward school holidays for Christmas due to surging case numbers.

Spain

Restrictions: These are decided region by region but are largely similar. People must wear masks in indoor settings and where people cannot socially distance outdoors. People do not have to show Covid passes to enter hospitality settings in some regions but do in others, such as Valencia.

Boosters: Roughly one in seven people in Spain are boosted against Covid-19, which has more than 80pc of its total population vaccinated with two doses.

Covid-19 incidence: Spain’s Covid rate is a fraction of Ireland’s at a rate of 135 people per 100,000 testing positive in the last seven days.

Schools for Christmas: Schools will adhere to normal opening hours and Christmas break schedules.

Belgium

Restrictions: People are working from home and are advised to meet outdoors only and conduct antigen tests on themselves beforehand. Indoor events bigger than 4,000 are prohibited and all private indoor events are prohibited, except for weddings and funerals.

Boosters: More than one quarter (25.16pc) of Belgium’s 11.6m population has been boosted with a steep increase in uptake in recent weeks. It is administering roughly 80-100,000 boosters per day.

Covid-19 incidence: The incidence in Belgium is high, with more than 780 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Schools for Christmas: Holidays in Belgium will start a week earlier than usual on December 20. Schools have been using a combination of face-to-face and online lessons.

Netherlands

Restrictions: A hot-button topic in the Netherlands which have led to riots, curbs have been placed on social life in recent weeks. All bars, restaurants and non-essential shops are closed 5pm-5am, no crowds can attend sporting events and people should work from home where possible.

Boosters: The Netherlands has administered 1.17m boosters as of December 12, which is 6.7pc of the entire population.

Covid-19 incidence: 670 cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days.

Schools for Christmas: Primary schools will shut a week early on December 20 for Christmas, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced recently.