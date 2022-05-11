| 15.6°C Dublin

‘Tea with two legends’ – Stephen Teap joins fellow cancer campaigners Vicky Phelan and John Wall

Stephen Teap, Vicky Phelan and John Wall Expand

Allison Bray

CervicalCheck campaigner Stephen Teap has shared his joy after having a meal with fellow campaigners Vicky Phelan and John Wall.

The Corkman whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer aged just 35 in July 2017 posted a happy image of himself on social media alongside Ms Phelan and Mr Wall after having a meal together earlier today.

The caption read: “It’s not every day you get the honour of breaking some bread with a legend, today I had the privilege of doing that with 2 of them who are also my good friends.”

Ms Phelan is now terminally ill and has written extensively about her battle.

Mr Wall, from Co Clare, who is also battling Stage Four prostrate cancer, is also an advocate for the HPV vaccine which prevents the virus from triggering cervical and other cancers.

He is also an enthusiastic advocate for cancer survivors.

