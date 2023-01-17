TD tells HSE officials his fear of going to overcrowded emergency department almost cost him his life

A TD revealed today how fear of going to an overcrowded hospital emergency department almost cost him his life.

Deputy Sean Crowe, who is chair of the Oireachtas health committee, told HSE officials that he did not want to go to an emergency department.

The HSE officials were being tackled on the unprecedented trolley crisis.

Mr Crowe added that if he had not attended, his life-threatening sepsis would not have been discovered.

Read More

“I have a concern that people who are really sick will not go to A&E,” said the Sinn Féin TD. “I was one of those people. I had sepsis. I did not know I had sepsis but only I went to the A&E, I would not be here today.”

Sepsis is a medical emergency triggered by infection or injury. It requires early treatment.

The Dublin South-West TD, who came face-to-face with health managers, said he dealt with a person over Christmas who developed complications after surgery.

The person could not get a doctor and had to wait for an ambulance. They ended up in agony and only last night got a bed.

Mr Crowe said he accepted the HSE was met with a perfect storm of huge levels of virus circulating. He acknowledged that some hospitals faced something approaching a warzone.

However, he pointed out that public frustration centred on why the current crisis wasn’t planned for.

“A lot of people are saying ‘what is a good time to get sick’,” he said, outlining how difficult it can be to access a GP.

HSE chief executive Stephen Mulvany said: “We will be asking the question – is there something we could have done earlier? Was there anything we could have done earlier?”

He said it is not sustainable to ask staff to work longer than their contracted hours, as happened in recent weeks. This was done in the interests of patient safety.

Mr Mulvany said the HSE only asks people to consider options other than going to an emergency department in times of “significant patient-safety concern”.

He said: “The message is only given when we look at what is happening in the emergency department and we have to spread the load across the whole system.”

Earlier, asked if he believed people had died due to the hospital overcrowding crisis, he said he could not be certain. He pointed to research showing an association between increased risk of patient death and delayed care.

Quizzed by deputy David Cullinane on whether the crisis was due to a failure in leadership, he insisted it was not.

Mr Mulvany added that while they knew a difficult winter lay ahead, “what occurred was even beyond our most pessimistic modelling”.

He said there has been a substantial improvement in the situation over the past week, with a significant decrease in the numbers of patients on a trolley awaiting a hospital bed.

There were 561 patients on trolleys today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Mr Mulvany said admissions from the emergency department were up across all age cohorts in 2022, with an increase of 11.2pc on 2021 levels.

Furthermore, admissions of patients over 75 years increased 15pc in 2022. Patients over 75-years-old present to emergency departments more acutely unwell and stay on average twice as long in hospital as patients from younger age groups.

National Ambulance Service (NAS) demand increased by 15pc between January 2022 and November 2022. Over the last two weeks, there have been nine days where the NAS received more than 2,000 calls a day, which represents a new record high.

Mr Mulvany said: “While we will have to put all of our energy into managing the current crisis for the coming weeks, we have agreed that we will be keeping track of what has worked well and considering lessons learned from this period to factor into future planning.

"That will commence as soon as we are over the worst – both planning for next winter and for the longer term.

“Alongside a review of capacity being conducted by the Department, the HSE will bring forward in 2023 a three-year unscheduled care improvement plan combining process improvement, expedited infrastructural investment and learning from sites performing well.”