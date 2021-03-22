‘TB crisis’ looms as pandemic hits living standards and healthcare, specialist warns

Dr Marcus Butler says there is more risk of acquiring TB

Cases of tuberculosis (TB) are in danger of rising in the pandemic as resource-starved services struggle, a leading specialist has warned.

Respiratory physician Dr Marcus Butler said a number of factors are leading to an increased risk of spreading of the illness.

“Sub-standard and overcrowded living conditions, poor nutrition, drug and alcohol misuse, as well as a weakened immune system due to other illnesses, are all factors associated with increased risk of acquiring TB.

“Covid-19 has worsened these conditions for many, while bringing many more below the poverty line for the first time.”

Dr Butler, who is vice president of the Irish Thoracic Society, was speaking ahead of World TB Day on Wednesday.

“The likelihood of rising TB cases as a result of the pandemic comes against the backdrop of increased pressure on health services, reallocation of staffing resources and reduced numbers of people presenting with their symptoms due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“All of these factors are storing up an unprecedented TB crisis for a resource-starved service on top of an already complex and demanding, albeit largely hidden, public health threat.”

Around 267 cases of TB were notified here in 2019.

Some 40pc of all TB cases notified were in Irish-born people with 44pc in foreign nationals and the origin of others unknown.

TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers and is the ninth leading cause of death worldwide. Nearly 4,000 people a day lose their lives to TB – approximately 1.5 million annually – and close to 28,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease.

Global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 63 million lives since 2000.

With the pandemic now in its second year, it is continuing to divert essential medical resources and attention away from providing life-saving diagnosis, medicine and care to people suffering from TB worldwide.

There is particular concern that drug-resistant and multi-drug-resistant TB pose a significant threat to gains made, making the fight against TB ever more complex and challenging.

The Irish Thoracic Society is calling on the Government to take decisive action to combat the hidden but very real and devastating health, social and economic impact of TB and to bring Ireland in line with our European neighbours in the fight against this preventable disease.

It wants five key actions to be tackled, including the appointment of a national TB controller.

There should also be a national TB screening programme for high-risk groups, investment in contact tracing and surveillance activities, as well as an education and awareness programme for healthcare professionals and the public.

The action plan should follow United Nations recommendations.

This includes fully activating high-level leadership to urgently reduce TB deaths and drive multisectoral action to end TB.

The plan also entails appointing a national TB controller and scaling up the provision of preventive treatment.

Establishing a co-ordinated and resourced national clinical programme encompassing hospital-based clinics, appropriate inpatient facilities, public health and laboratory services would also be on the agenda.

On top of that, the development of the Irish Mycobacteria Reference Laboratory (IMRL) and the National Clinical TB Centre on the St James’s Hospital site in Dublin would need to happen without further delay.

Read More

Irish Independent