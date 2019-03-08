Taxpayers sold a pup over spiralling hospital cost: PAC

Public Expenditure Secretary General Robert Watt yesterday faced claims the public was "sold a pup" over "a right cock-up" of the National Children's Hospital (NCH) costs.

Amid fears the hospital's €1.7bn bill will rise further, he spent seven hours being grilled by two Dáil committees with angry exchanges at times over the controversy.

The day started badly when the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) heard that he had allegedly described them as a "mob".

Members also complained that an 18-page statement contained no direct references to the hospital.

Fianna Fáil's Marc MacSharry claimed this was "a Harvey Smith to this committee, the two fingers", a reference to a British show-jumper who infamously made the gesture to rivals.

Mr Watt appeared before the PAC to discuss oversight of capital spending projects.

His statement contained details of reforms made on the back of the NCH debacle which has seen construction costs for the facility rise by €450m to €1.4bn.

With the added cost of fitting it out, that will exceed €1.7bn.

Mr Watt said such projects should not be announced based on cost "guesstimates" and that the Government will no longer pre-commit to major bespoke projects until there is "100pc clarity on tendered costs".

Mr MacSharry pointed to a clause in the NCH construction contract that allows for further talks on price if construction inflation climbs above 4pc. He said construction inflation was currently at around 7pc, so the contractors were going to be in a position to renegotiate and the costs were likely to be "significantly more".

He claimed the public were "being sold a pup" with the €1.7bn price tag "as ridiculously high as that sounds" and "likely not to be remotely that price".

Mr Watt later refused to give his opinion on another major project where there are serious concerns over rising costs - the controversial National Broadband Plan (NBP).

Fianna Fáil's Bobby Aylward asked about comments by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who suggested the cost could be multiples of the original estimate of €500m.

Mr Watt said it was up to the Government to "talk about broadband when they're ready to talk about broadband" and added cryptically: "I have views, but any comment would be career-changing." A spokesperson later declined to elaborate on Mr Watt's remark.

Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy asked whether the €500m was a "guesstimate" and could be "think of a number and multiply it by six".

Mr Watt replied that Communications Minister Richard Bruton would "talk about this in due course".

At the later Finance Committee, Mr Watt predicted that people would eventually see the costs of the NCH as "money well spent", given the inadequate conditions of existing children's hospitals.

He said: "Obviously, the cost is higher than we would have hoped" and added that in December the Government had to make a judgment call to proceed.

"Even though it will be very expensive, future generations will say this was money well spent and it's providing world class facilities," he said.

Committee chairman John McGuinness put it to Mr Watt that, despite the layers of oversight of the NCH, including Government officials' involvement, "a right cock-up" had been made of the costs.

Mr Watt highlighted the role of the Children's Hospital development board and Department of Health in overseeing the project.

He said: "There are a whole variety of issues which have clearly been aired in terms of how this has turned out.

"We need to ensure that it doesn't happen again."

Irish Independent