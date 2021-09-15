Taoiseach urged to intervene after Sláintecare resignations

The Taoiseach has been urged to intervene in Sláintecare after a string of resignations.

The Social Democrats and the Labour party have both called on the Taoiseach to act after both the chairperson of the Sláintecare committee, Prof Tom Keane, and the executive director of the Sláintecare programme office, Laura Magahy, resigned last week.

Social Democrat co-leader Róisín Shortall said that she was “disappointed” to hear the Taoiseach say that his Department does not have the “bandwidth” to take Sláintecare under his remit.

She said that if the Minister for Health does not use his “authority” to act, then Taoiseach Micheál Martin must step in.

“I think it’s very important that the Taoiseach is involved in this. This is not something that can just be farmed out in relation to one department.

“Having a properly functioning health service is a critical objective for the country.

“That has to be driven on a cross-Government basis, it’s not just a matter for the Minister for Health.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Secretary General at the Department of Health Robert Watt have been invited to appear before the Committee next week.

Labour TD Duncan Smith also said that the Taoiseach should take Sláintecare under his Department.

He said that there is a “massive disconnect” between what the Government is saying about Sláintecare and what is happening “behind the scenes”.

“They were presenting to us, to parliament and to the media and to the public that Sláintecare was progressing the way it should be but it is very clear to anyone who is involved in it that it is not.”

He said that the new health programme is being allowed to “die on the vine”.

“The Taoiseach needs to take a lead in this.

“If they don’t believe in Sláintecare, then they need to tell the people and they need to come up with an alternative,” Deputy Smith added.

He said that Labour believes that the programme “is the only show in town”.

The council advising the government on the major cross-party plan to reform the health service is due to meet Minister Donnelly tomorrow to discuss the recent resignations.